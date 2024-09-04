Twitter
SEBI officials complain to Finance Ministry of 'toxic' work culture: Report

'My father has mental issues...': Yuvraj Singh's video goes viral amid Yograj Singh's 'won't forgive MS Dhoni' remarks

During a podcast, Yuvraj Singh signaled major discomfort with his father Yograj Singh's unfounded accusations on MS Dhoni, saying that he has "mental issues" and is reluctant to accept them.

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Sep 04, 2024, 07:56 AM IST

'My father has mental issues...': Yuvraj Singh's video goes viral amid Yograj Singh's 'won't forgive MS Dhoni' remarks
    Former Indian cricketer Yograj Singh, father of Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, is going viral again for his comments on former India captain MS Dhoni, accusing him of affecting his son's cricket career negatively. This is not the first time that Yograj Singh has heavily criticised MS Dhoni. In the past too, he has alleged that MS Dhoni's influence downplayed his son Yuvraj Singh's career and contributions, despite his influential innings during the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup under MS Dhoni's captaincy.

    Now, amid the recent remarks by Yograj Singh, a video of Yuvraj Singh is going viral, where the former India cricketer said that his father has ‘mental issues'.

    During a podcast, Yuvraj Singh signaled major discomfort with his father's unfounded accusations, saying that he has "mental issues" and is reluctant to accept them.

    "I think my father has mental issues and he just doesn't want to accept it," Yuvraj said in a podcast.

    Watch the video here 

    Yuvraj Singh had a legendary cricketing career of 17 years and played an important role in both the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup. He played his final international match in 2017 against the West Indies. 

    His father, Yograj Singh, says that Yuvraj Singh's career saw a decline due to MS Dhoni's influence. "I won't forgive MS Dhoni. He should look at his face in the mirror. He is a very big cricketer, but what he has done against my son can never be forgiven in life. I have never forgiven anyone who has wronged me, and I never will, even if they are family. That man (MS Dhoni) destroyed my son's career, which could have lasted four to five more years," Yograj Singh said in an interview on the Zee Switch YouTube channel.

    Yuvraj Singh has a total of close to 12,000 runs and 17 centuries in 402 matches across formats. He is considered a legend in Indian cricket. During the 2011 World Cup, Yuvraj Singh scored 362 runs at an average of 90.50 and took 15 wickets. He won the Player of the Tournament award for his remarkable achievement. 

    READ | Meet actress who gave 15 flop films, no solo hits, once left 21 years older Sunny Deol shocked, slapped him because..

    Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
