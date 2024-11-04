The menu showcased a delectable fusion of British and local Indian culinary traditions, presenting a variety of Continental dishes alongside popular Indian fare such as biryani, curry, mutton mollii, and mutton bafat.

The "Light of Asia" restaurant, which was in operation until 2018, featured an enticing selection of dishes primarily focused on non-vegetarian cuisine, including mutton, pork, fish, and eggs. While vegetarian options were available, they were limited to side dishes only. Notably, the menu did not include the contemporary labels "veg" and "non-veg" that are commonly used today.

The restaurant provided a fine-dining experience with a distinctive blend of English and Continental cuisine, featuring dishes such as sweetbreads, tongue, and rare meats like liver and kidney. Situated in the heart of Mumbai, opposite the General Post Office and near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (formerly Victoria Terminus), this historic establishment was a favored stop for commuters, drawing a diverse clientele that included soldiers, tourists, sailors, and local residents.

In addition to its extensive selection of delicacies, the restaurant provided a range of refreshing beverages that were popular at the time, including Ovaltine, Winto, and Thurst—drinks that are no longer available in Indian restaurants today. The establishment also featured a soda fountain that produced hand-pumped carbonated drinks, along with other offerings such as ice cream soda, gingerade, and falooda, delighting both locals and foreign visitors.