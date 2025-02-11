An image of a wedding invitation has emerged on the Facebook page of Faiq Ateeq Kidwai, revealing that the wedding is set for February 9, 2025, in Jaipur. While the rest of the invitation follows traditional formats, the ‘Darshanabhilashi‘ section has garnered significant attention.

Numerous weddings have been celebrated this wedding season, and a key component of any wedding is the invitation card. Families go to great lengths to create invitations that stand out from the rest.

Sometimes, the content of these invitations becomes a subject of conversation. Recently, a wedding invitation from a groom's family has attracted attention online due to a specific detail that has ignited debate and even concern among guests.

An image of a wedding invitation has emerged on the Facebook page of Faiq Ateeq Kidwai, revealing that the wedding is set for February 9, 2025, in Jaipur. While the rest of the invitation follows traditional formats, the ‘Darshanabhilashi‘ section has garnered significant attention.

In Hindi, ‘Darshanabhilashi‘ means ‘those eagerly awaiting your presence’. This section typically includes the names of close family members, such as the couple’s parents, siblings, or uncles, who are looking forward to the guests' arrival. However, this particular invitation stands out as it lists the names of deceased people under ‘Darshanabhilashi‘.

People's attention is on the names written on the card 'Aamad Ke Muntazir'. In Hindi it means, 'one who wishes to see.' The card includes the name of deceased family members which includes the names of late Noorul Haq, late Lalu Haq, late Babu Haq, late Ejaz Haq are written on the card. Apart from these, the card also has the names of other family members.

The invitation has gone viral, accumulating over 600 likes and more than 100 comments. One commenter noted, “It’s quite common in Jodhpur and Jaipur to print such cards. I received one recently with four deceased individuals listed as ‘waiting to be seen’.”