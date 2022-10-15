Musician plays saxophone while undergoing a complex nine-hour brain surgery

Image Source: PAIDEIA INTERNATIONAL HOSPITAL

A musician who needed surgery accomplished a remarkable job under the scalpel. The truth is that he was blowing saxophone notes while operating on his brain. Moreover, they did it for a whole nine hours. The 35-year-old patient had already performed on saxophone on many occasions before undergoing surgery. This particular example comes to us from Italy.

The procedure was performed at Pedia International Hospital in Rome on a patient with the initials "CZ." His procedure went well, and he was just released from the hospital. Hospital chief surgeon Dr. Christian Brogna confirmed to CBC News that the tumour had been successfully excised.

The patient had no adverse affects. A group of ten highly trained physicians used cutting-edge equipment to remove the tumour from the brain. The brain regions where these tumours were found are among the most intricate in the human brain.

The patient saxophoned numerous times while under anaesthesia. It took roughly nine hours to complete the procedure, and during that time, Dr. Brogna stated the patient played the saxophone multiple times. She started out with the Italian national anthem and then performed the theme song from the 1970 film "Love Story."

The patient expressed to the medical staff his desire to keep playing music. The surgeon also benefited greatly from the patient's saxophone playing, since it provided a unique opportunity to map various brain processes in real time.

The patient's brain was more easily mapped because of the patient's playing of the instrument during operation.

The Italian national anthem and the theme song from the 1970 film 'Love Story' played throughout the nine-hour operation.



As Dr Brogna explained in a release, "The goal of awake surgery is to remove the brain tumour or a vascular malformation such as cavernomas located in specific areas of the brain while preserving the patient's quality of life."



According to GZ, he felt tranquility rather than fear during surgery.

According to CBS, Brogna expressed his satisfaction with the progress being made in this field of medicine and his joy that his patient was able to resume his regular activities after his procedure.