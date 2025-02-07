Anu Malik and his wife sold two luxury apartments in Mumbai’s Santacruz West for Rs 14.49 crore, highlighting strong demand for high-end real estate.

Renowned Indian music composer and singer Anu Malik and his wife Anju Malik have successfully sold two luxury apartments in Khushi Belmondo, a premium residential development located in Santacruz West, Mumbai. The couple sold the properties for a combined total of Rs 14.49 crore, according to property registration records accessed by Square Yards from the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) Maharashtra website. The transaction was officially recorded in February 2025.

Details of the Property Sale

The two apartments, which are identical in size and layout, have a total built-up area of 2,515 sq. ft. (233.64 sq. m.). Both units come with two designated parking spaces. The buyers of these properties paid a stamp duty of Rs 86.91 lakh, along with a registration fee of Rs 30,000.

Khushi Belmondo, developed by Khushi World Developers, is a ready-to-move-in luxury project known for its modern amenities and prime location. The demand for high-end real estate in this area has been strong, with a previous transaction worth Rs 19 crore recorded between January 2024 and December 2024.

Why Santacruz West is a Prime Location

Santacruz West is one of Mumbai’s most sought-after residential areas due to its excellent connectivity and upscale living experience. The locality offers easy access to major roads, the local railway station, and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, making it ideal for daily commuters and frequent travelers.

Additionally, its proximity to Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), one of Mumbai’s leading financial and business hubs, makes it a preferred choice for professionals and investors. The area is also known for its high-end residential projects, luxury hotels, fine dining options, and vibrant local culture, offering residents a perfect balance of modern infrastructure and suburban charm.

Anu Malik’s Legacy in Bollywood

Anu Malik has been a prominent figure in the Indian music industry for over 40 years. He has composed music for several Bollywood blockbusters, including Baazigar, Main Hoon Na, Border, Mohra, and Judwaa. His contributions to the industry have earned him multiple Filmfare Awards and the National Film Award for his work in Refugee (2001).

Apart from his success as a music director, Anu Malik has been a long-time judge on the reality show Indian Idol, further solidifying his influence in the entertainment industry.

The sale of his luxury apartments in Santacruz West highlights the growing demand for premium real estate in Mumbai, as well as the evolving investment trends among celebrities in the city.