For the past several years, the search for life on Mars has been going on. Now, a 12-year-old picture of NASA's Curiosity Rover showed something that shook everyone from scientists to social media. A mushroom-like shape is visible in this picture! Yes, a mushroom on the red planet? Is this proof of life on Mars, or just an optical illusion? UFO hunter Scott Waring claims that this mushroom-like thing is not an ordinary stone, but can be a sign of alien life.

'Mushroom' on Mars

On September 19, 2013, NASA's Curiosity Rover took a picture on the surface of Mars, which did not receive much attention. But recently, UFO hunter Scott Waring examined this picture and claimed that a mushroom-like shape is clearly visible in it. This shape, seen in the picture, looks like a toadstool or mushroom, which created a stir on social media.

How did NASA's picture come out?

NASA's Curiosity rover took this picture with its Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI), which is mounted on the end of the rover's robotic arm. This camera specialises in taking detailed pictures of the surface of Mars. Waring noticed a small shape at the bottom of the picture, which looks like a mushroom. He wrote, "NASA's mission is to find life on other planets, then why did they ignore this mushroom? They should have touched it, cut it, or examined it with their laser!"

What scientists are saying

While Scott Waring considers this picture to be evidence of alien life, scientists have a completely different view. Dr. Gareth Dorian, a planetary physicist at the University of Birmingham, dismissed it and said, "This is not a living thing, but a flat, disc-like stone." He explained that stones can take such shapes due to wind and dust on the surface of Mars. "It is possible that two stones are on top of each other, and the wind has removed the dust and created such a shape."

The question of life on Mars has excited scientists and common people for decades. The Curiosity rover has been exploring the surface of Mars since 2012 and has given many surprising pieces of evidence. The rover has found organic molecules in the rocks of Mars, which are the basic building blocks of life. Also, the presence of methane gas has been found in the atmosphere of Mars, which may be a sign of microbial life.

But so far, no concrete evidence of life has been found on Mars. NASA says that water was once present on Mars, which is necessary for life. But were there ever living organisms there, or are there still? This question remains unresolved.

