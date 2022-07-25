'MurMuther India': Amul's creative congratulations to Droupadi Murmu on becoming 15th President of India

Photo - Amul/Twitter

Droupadi Murmu is set to take the oath as the new President of India after winning the presidential elections 2022 with a massive majority, even sparking cross-voting by rival MLAs. Since her win, many public figures and politicians have come forward to congratulate her.

Amul, which is known for its funny and pun-infused creatives, came out to congratulate Murmu for creating history and becoming the first tribal president of India through a witty topical, which was posted on the company’s social media.

On Saturday, Amul celebrated Droupadi Murmu and congratulated her through a topical, which showed her in front of the Rashtrapati Bhawan in a white saree with folded hands. On the creative were the words ‘MurMuther India’ – a play on the phrase Mother India.

In the caption of the post, Amul wrote, “#Amul Topical: Welcoming, Madam President!” The creative posted by Amul gathered thousands of likes and comments, with netizens hailing Droupadi Murmu as the 15th President of India.

NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu won the presidential elections against Opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha with a landslide, winning over 5.8 lakh votes in the polls. Murmu created history with her win, by becoming the first tribal and second female president of India.

Murmu is also on track to become the youngest-ever president of India, at the age of 64. She is also set to become the first President of India was born after the country got independence from British rule.

The oath-taking ceremony of Droupadi Murmu is set to take place on July 25 at 10:15 am, just one day after outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind's tenure ends. She will be the second woman President of India, after Pratibha Patil.

Interestingly, Murmu will become the 10th successive president to take oath on July 25 since 1977. Records show that since 1977, successive presidents have taken oath on July 25. India's first President Rajendra Prasad took oath on January 26, 1950 - the day India became a Republic.

