Stand-up comedian and reality show winner Munawar Faruqui recently opened up about his marriage to celebrity makeup artist Mehzabeen Coatwala. Speaking in Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad’s Ramadan special vlog, Munawar shared how his life has changed since tying the knot and how he had longed for the stability that marriage has now brought him.

Reflecting on this new chapter, Munawar said, “This time, the atmosphere at home is different. I am very happy. Last Ramadan, I remember being exhausted, praying that I just want to settle down. I was tired of feeling lost. I wanted stability, and destiny gave me exactly what I needed.” He further expressed his gratitude, saying, “I never imagined I would find a partner like this. My family is complete—she is like the perfect puzzle piece that was missing.”

In a surprising revelation, Munawar disclosed that he was hospitalised just a week before his wedding due to intestinal issues. “I was admitted for two days, and the doctors told me they would release me soon. But I told them, ‘It’s my wedding tomorrow!’ The doctor laughed but refused to discharge me immediately. He advised me not to eat anything, and I agreed, I was like okay, but I have to go,” he recalled.

Sana Khan and Anas Saiyad, who were aware of the wedding plans, admitted they initially had doubts about whether the ceremony would actually take place. “We were shocked, wondering if the wedding was happening or not,” they shared.

Munawar and Mehzabeen tied the knot in a private ceremony in Mumbai on May 26, 2024. This marks Mehzabeen’s second marriage, and she has a ten-year-old daughter. Since their wedding, she has occasionally shared glimpses of their blended family, including moments with Munawar’s son.

Munawar’s heartfelt words reflect the happiness and fulfillment he has found in his marriage, marking a new phase in his life filled with love and stability.

