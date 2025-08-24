'Sooner the better', Nikki Haley calls on India to take Trump’s view on Russian oil 'seriously'
Anupam Kher shares glimpse of him as Mahatma Gandhi from The Bengal Files; netizens say 'Gandhi ji se sach bolna bhi seekh lo'
From Scorpio SUV to Royal Enfield bike: Nikki's parents gave huge dowry but in-laws wanted..., chilling details revealed
'Mummy rocks, beta shock': Son dresses up like his mother in viral diet reel, internet can’t stop laughing
'Don't have even 1%...': PCB chief Mohsin Naqvi breaks silence on Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan Asia Cup snub
Sunny Deol sends best wishes to Aryan Khan for The Ba***ds of Bollywood, says Shah Rukh Khan 'will be very proud'
Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's top 5 delicious modak, barfi recipes for this festive season
Team India to play without jersey sponsor? Dream11 pulls out weeks before Asia Cup 2025
Bigg Boss 19 Grand Premiere live updates: Salman Khan is back with new season; know expected contestants, theme, and more
'He's probably the player that....': RCB reveals why they let go of Mohammed Siraj ahead of IPL 2025 auction
VIRAL
The highlight of the video comes when the son imitates his mother wearing a kurta and dupatta. He tells the mother, "It is very clear that it is not you in the video."
Mother-son videos are going viral on social media these days. Recently, a clip has caught the attention of the audience with its fun and adorable content. In this video, a mother shows her journey of a diet plan over several days, and her son gives a funny twist at the end. Fans are loving the creativity and light-heartedness of this reel.
The video begins with the mother saying, "Day one of my diet." She gives the audience an insight into "Day three of my diet," in which she shows small changes in her look and shares her journey funnily.
The highlight of the video comes when the son imitates his mother wearing a kurta and dupatta. He tells the mother, "It is very clear that it is not you in the video."
The mother, whose voice is heard but not seen, replies, "No one can find the difference, because you look exactly like me."
The son, looking sad, turns to the camera and says, "Day 7 of my diet." The mother then encourages him to smile at the camera and gives a thumbs up, bringing the video to a heartwarming and humorous end.
Shared on August 19, the reel has garnered over 90 lakh views so far and several comments.
One user commented, "Sahi toh bola mummy ne same hi lag re ho."
Another user wrote, "Aunty haircut looks so cute."
Another user said, "Aunty, why didn't you apply sindoor on the last clip?" And no earrings on the seventh day?"
A fourth user commented, "Aunty slim ho gayi hai."
Another user wrote, "Mummy ko beta shock laga hai... aur hum log coma me hain."
Also read: 'God definitely leaves...': Viral video shows woman giving elderly lady ride, her final reaction melts hearts