'Mummy rocks, beta shock': Son dresses up like his mother in viral diet reel, internet can’t stop laughing

Mother-son videos are going viral on social media these days. Recently, a clip has caught the attention of the audience with its fun and adorable content. In this video, a mother shows her journey of a diet plan over several days, and her son gives a funny twist at the end. Fans are loving the creativity and light-heartedness of this reel.

The video begins with the mother saying, "Day one of my diet." She gives the audience an insight into "Day three of my diet," in which she shows small changes in her look and shares her journey funnily.

The highlight of the video comes when the son imitates his mother wearing a kurta and dupatta. He tells the mother, "It is very clear that it is not you in the video."

The mother, whose voice is heard but not seen, replies, "No one can find the difference, because you look exactly like me."

The son, looking sad, turns to the camera and says, "Day 7 of my diet." The mother then encourages him to smile at the camera and gives a thumbs up, bringing the video to a heartwarming and humorous end.

Social media reactions

Shared on August 19, the reel has garnered over 90 lakh views so far and several comments.

One user commented, "Sahi toh bola mummy ne same hi lag re ho."

Another user wrote, "Aunty haircut looks so cute."

Another user said, "Aunty, why didn't you apply sindoor on the last clip?" And no earrings on the seventh day?"

A fourth user commented, "Aunty slim ho gayi hai."

Another user wrote, "Mummy ko beta shock laga hai... aur hum log coma me hain."

