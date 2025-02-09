A viral video shows a young boy asking a tiger to let go of his shirt at a zoo, afraid his mother will scold him.

A video of a young boy caught in a nerve-wracking moment with a tiger at a zoo has gone viral on social media. In the clip, the minor can be seen pleading with the caged big cat to let go of his shirt, which the animal had grabbed through the bars.

As the boy struggles to free himself, he is heard repeatedly requesting the tiger to release his shirt, fearing that his mother would scold him if it got torn. His panicked voice echoes as he says, "Please let go of my shirt, otherwise my mother will scold me. Leave it, please."

The exact location and timing of the incident remain unclear, and details about how the situation ended are unknown. However, the video has sparked widespread reactions online, with social media users commenting on the child’s innocent fear.

One user wrote, "Scary!" while another humorously remarked, "The boy thought the tiger would be as scared of his mother as he is!"

Another added, "Fear of mom’s rolling pin is stronger than fear of a tiger!"

Some, however, questioned the bystanders, with one user asking, "Who’s standing there filming instead of helping?"

