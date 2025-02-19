Taran, a Class 11 student, was reportedly returning home from tuition on February 17, 2025, when he met with a fatal accident.

Food vlogger Chatori Rajani Jain is grieving the devastating loss of her 16-year-old son, Taran Jain, who passed away in a tragic road accident. Rajani, who has 620K Instagram followers and 376K YouTube subscribers, confirmed the heartbreaking news through social media, leaving her fans in shock and sorrow.

Taran, a Class 11 student, was reportedly returning home from tuition on February 17, 2025, when he met with a fatal accident. His shok sabha (prayer meeting) was held on February 19, 2025. As speculation grew, Rajani confirmed the news on February 18, 2025, via two emotional Instagram posts.

Rajani Jain’s heartfelt comment on Taran’s IG post

Amid the grief, Rajani’s emotional comment on Taran’s pinned Instagram post surfaced, touching hearts. She wrote:

"Guttudi mumma needs you..."

This simple yet deeply painful message reflects the void left by her son’s passing. Fans responded with condolences, offering strength and support.

Taran was passionate about photography, and his Instagram showcased his talent. Rajani had gifted him a camera for his excellent Class 10 results, further fueling his love for photography. He often appeared in his mother’s food vlogs, making his loss even more painful for her followers.

Aayush’s tribute to his best friend

Taran’s best friend, Aayush, shared an emotional social media post, expressing his deep sorrow. He mentioned how Taran was loved at their school, St. Mary’s, and how he felt like a second son to Rajani. Aayush’s heartfelt words reflected the strong bond they shared and the void left by Taran’s sudden departure.

Rajani Jain’s followers have flooded her social media with messages of condolence and encouragement. As she mourns this irreplaceable loss, her fans stand by her, hoping she finds the strength to heal. The tragic demise of Taran Jain has left a lasting impact, reminding everyone of life’s fragility.

