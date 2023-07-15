Headlines

Mumbai: Woman swept away by giant wave at Bandra Bandstand, video is viral

A 32-year-old woman tragically lost her life when she was swept away by a massive wave at Bandra Bandstand in Mumbai during a family outing.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 15, 2023, 03:31 PM IST

New Delhi: According to media reports, a tragic incident occurred at Bandra Bandstand in Mumbai, India's financial capital, last Sunday (July 9). A 32-year-old woman named Jyoti Sonar was swept away by a massive wave during a family outing. Jyoti was accompanied by her husband Mukesh and their three children at the time of the incident. They had gone to the Bandra Bandstand to capture photographs against the beautiful backdrop.

Unfortunately, Jyoti was engulfed by the powerful wave, prompting bystanders to alert the police and fire brigade officials. Late on Sunday, Jyoti's body was recovered and taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Mukesh Sonar, Jyoti's spouse and a resident of Gautam Nagar, Rabale, shared his heart-wrenching account of the incident. He expressed his efforts in trying to save his wife, recounting how both of them lost their balance when a fourth wave unexpectedly struck from behind. Mukesh managed to hold onto Jyoti's saree while a bystander grasped his leg, but their attempts to rescue her were in vain.

Mukesh vividly described how he watched his wife slip out of her saree and get dragged into the sea while their children, who were present nearby, cried out for help. Overwhelmed with grief, Mukesh expressed concern for their children and the lasting impact this traumatic event would have on them.

Revealing their family routine, Mukesh mentioned that he, Jyoti, and their three children—a daughter and two sons—used to have picnics every fortnight. On the day of the incident, they initially planned to visit Juhu Chowpatty but had to change their destination due to restricted access caused by high tide. They then decided to go to Bandra.

Upon reaching Bandra, the family proceeded towards the sea to take photographs. Mukesh shared how he and Jyoti enjoyed the sensation of the water splashing against their clothes while ensuring their children stayed back as the sea was rough.

Recalling the incident with regret, Mukesh expressed that had he known the grave danger they were in, he would have never approached the water. He now harbors a fear of the sea and vows to never venture near it again, emphasizing that he will also prohibit his children from doing so.

