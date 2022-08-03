'Missing' for 20 years, Mumbai woman found in Pakistan; reunites with family but yet to meet them | Photo: YouTube (Screengrab)

The distinction between social media's positive and negative effects is quite blurry at the time because of how significant the internet has become. However, it occasionally reveals its relevance in people's lives. Through viral video, emotional story of woman from Mumbai was brought to notice. Mumbai native Hamida Banu, who went missing 20 years ago, left the country to work as a cook in Dubai but never came back.

Bano revealed her experience in an attempt to be reunited with her family through a YouTube video activist Waliullah Maroof in Pakistan made. Maroof also made contact with Mumbai-based activist Khaflan Shaikh. Yasmeen Bashir Sheikh, Bano's daughter, was eventually located via video who is currently living in Kurla's Kasaiwada area.

Sheikh finally spoke to her mother after twenty years. The family is preparing to speak with the Pakistan High Commission in order to safely return Bano to India and her house.

(With inputs from ANI)