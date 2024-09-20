Mumbai to Pune in 2 hrs with new expressway, Atal Setu to play crucial link

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet man who started his business with Rs 3.6 lakh investment, but faced huge loss, then built his own machine to...

This startup from Shark Tank might end long queues at fuel stations by…

Meet woman, who had broken neck at birth, faced 7 job rejections, now runs Rs 160323 crore company as…

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda invests in this latest food venture in...

Could your phone be next bomb? Scary truth about remote explosions

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Meet man who started his business with Rs 3.6 lakh investment, but faced huge loss, then built his own machine to...

Meet man who started his business with Rs 3.6 lakh investment, but faced huge loss, then built his own machine to...

Meet woman, who had broken neck at birth, faced 7 job rejections, now runs Rs 160323 crore company as…

Meet woman, who had broken neck at birth, faced 7 job rejections, now runs Rs 160323 crore company as…

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda invests in this latest food venture in...

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda invests in this latest food venture in...

10 stunning images of star formation captured by NASA

10 stunning images of star formation captured by NASA

8 animals that can fly without wings

8 animals that can fly without wings

7 animals with biggest horns in the world

7 animals with biggest horns in the world

Noida की Amity University में लेक्चर के दौरान पहुंचे नागराज, एसी वेंटिलेशन से King Cobra निकलता देखकर उड़े होश

Noida की Amity University में लेक्चर के दौरान पहुंचे नागराज, एसी वेंटिलेशन से King Cobra निकलता देखकर उड़े होश

भारत की सबसे घाटे वाली ट्रेन, Indian Railway को लगा चुकी 628800000 रुपये का फटका, कारण कर देगा हैरान

भारत की सबसे घाटे वाली ट्रेन, Indian Railway को लगा चुकी 628800000 रुपये का फटका, कारण कर देगा हैरान

ठेके पर खुद दारू खरीदने पहुंचे डीएम साहब, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा... देखें Viral video

ठेके पर खुद दारू खरीदने पहुंचे डीएम साहब, फिर हुआ कुछ ऐसा... देखें Viral video

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Gurdas Maan to Diljit Dosanjh: Punjabi musical icons who took over global stage in traditional outfits

From Gurdas Maan to Diljit Dosanjh: Punjabi musical icons who took over global stage in traditional outfits

In pics: Saiyami Kher conquers Ironman triathlon in Germany, swims, cycles, runs to complete endurance races

In pics: Saiyami Kher conquers Ironman triathlon in Germany, swims, cycles, runs to complete endurance races

Meet IAS officer, who cracked in UPSC exam along with full-time job, her AIR was...

Meet IAS officer, who cracked in UPSC exam along with full-time job, her AIR was...

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Was Jaya Bachchan's father against inter-caste marriage with Amitabh Bachchan? Their wedding priest protested because...

Was Jaya Bachchan's father against inter-caste marriage with Amitabh Bachchan? Their wedding priest protested because...

This Aamir Khan film was rejected by Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, won 4 National Awards, was India's entry to Oscars

This Aamir Khan film was rejected by Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, won 4 National Awards, was India's entry to Oscars

Salman Khan's security breached, case registered against biker following actor's car

Salman Khan's security breached, case registered against biker following actor's car

HomeViral

Viral

Mumbai to Pune in 2 hrs with new expressway, Atal Setu to play crucial link

Officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have stated that the new expressway will reduce travel time between Mumbai and Pune by 75 to 90 minutes.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Sep 20, 2024, 06:19 AM IST

Mumbai to Pune in 2 hrs with new expressway, Atal Setu to play crucial link
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Shivdi-Nhava Sheva Sea Link Highway, also known as Atal Setu, will connect with the upcoming expressway linking Solapur and Satara. This major project, estimated to cost Rs 17,000 crore, aims to significantly cut travel times between Mumbai and Pune.

Officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have stated that the new expressway will reduce travel time between Mumbai and Pune by 75 to 90 minutes. The journey from Mumbai to Pune typically takes 3 hours and 15 minutes to 4 hours. However, with the new expressway, this trip can be completed in just 2 hours.

According to Punekar news report, This 130 kilometres long expressway will provide a direct link between Atal Setu, JNPT (Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust), Pune, Satara, and Solapur. It will have eight lanes for faster travel, the project is estimated to cost Rs 17,500 crore, and the NHAI is currently developing the project outline.

Traffic congestion is frequently observed on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, with passengers often spending hours stuck in the queues of vehicles in the Ghat area. The growing urbanization and industrialization along the expressway have exacerbated the traffic issues. To address this, a ‘missing lane’ is being developed in the Lonavala region. The construction of this lane, which aims to shorten travel time between Mumbai and Pune, is in its final stages.

However, there is a possibility that this facility may also become insufficient in the future. In such a situation, connecting Atal Setu to Solapur and Satara via an expressway could be highly beneficial.

Recently, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced plans for another highway that will connect Atal Setu. This new 14-lane road will link Bengaluru to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and will also be connected to the Pune Ring Road.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 seat allotment result declared at mcc.nic.in, check direct link here

NEET UG Counselling 2024: Round 2 seat allotment result declared at mcc.nic.in, check direct link here

Owner of helicopter, Rs 13280 crore income: Meet richest farmers of India, no match for Mukesh Ambani

Owner of helicopter, Rs 13280 crore income: Meet richest farmers of India, no match for Mukesh Ambani

'I never expected that…': Anant Ambani's nanny's shocking revelation about Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

'I never expected that…': Anant Ambani's nanny's shocking revelation about Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

Meet man with Rs 196569 crore net worth, who earned over Rs 40000000 in one go, he's called India's...

Meet man with Rs 196569 crore net worth, who earned over Rs 40000000 in one go, he's called India's...

Mukesh Ambani buys India’s first Boeing 737 MAX 9, it’s priced over Rs…

Mukesh Ambani buys India’s first Boeing 737 MAX 9, it’s priced over Rs…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Gurdas Maan to Diljit Dosanjh: Punjabi musical icons who took over global stage in traditional outfits

From Gurdas Maan to Diljit Dosanjh: Punjabi musical icons who took over global stage in traditional outfits

In pics: Saiyami Kher conquers Ironman triathlon in Germany, swims, cycles, runs to complete endurance races

In pics: Saiyami Kher conquers Ironman triathlon in Germany, swims, cycles, runs to complete endurance races

Meet IAS officer, who cracked in UPSC exam along with full-time job, her AIR was...

Meet IAS officer, who cracked in UPSC exam along with full-time job, her AIR was...

In pics | India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1

In pics | India vs Bangladesh 1st Test, Day 1

From Mechuka to Hayuliang village: Explore lesser-known destinations of Arunachal Pradesh

From Mechuka to Hayuliang village: Explore lesser-known destinations of Arunachal Pradesh

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement