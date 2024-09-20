Mumbai to Pune in 2 hrs with new expressway, Atal Setu to play crucial link

Officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have stated that the new expressway will reduce travel time between Mumbai and Pune by 75 to 90 minutes.

The Shivdi-Nhava Sheva Sea Link Highway, also known as Atal Setu, will connect with the upcoming expressway linking Solapur and Satara. This major project, estimated to cost Rs 17,000 crore, aims to significantly cut travel times between Mumbai and Pune.

The journey from Mumbai to Pune typically takes 3 hours and 15 minutes to 4 hours. However, with the new expressway, this trip can be completed in just 2 hours.

According to Punekar news report, This 130 kilometres long expressway will provide a direct link between Atal Setu, JNPT (Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust), Pune, Satara, and Solapur. It will have eight lanes for faster travel, the project is estimated to cost Rs 17,500 crore, and the NHAI is currently developing the project outline.

Traffic congestion is frequently observed on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway, with passengers often spending hours stuck in the queues of vehicles in the Ghat area. The growing urbanization and industrialization along the expressway have exacerbated the traffic issues. To address this, a ‘missing lane’ is being developed in the Lonavala region. The construction of this lane, which aims to shorten travel time between Mumbai and Pune, is in its final stages.

However, there is a possibility that this facility may also become insufficient in the future. In such a situation, connecting Atal Setu to Solapur and Satara via an expressway could be highly beneficial.

Recently, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari announced plans for another highway that will connect Atal Setu. This new 14-lane road will link Bengaluru to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and will also be connected to the Pune Ring Road.

