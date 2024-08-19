Twitter
Mumbai to Nagpur in 8 hours: Check distance, route and more...

The project is remarkable not just for its length but also for its green initiative, with around 1.3 million trees to be planted along the route

Latest News

Shivam Verma

Updated : Aug 19, 2024, 08:45 AM IST

Mumbai to Nagpur in 8 hours: Check distance, route and more...
A new expressway, 701 kilometres long, is set to open in the country, promising to cut travel time by half. Known as the Samruddhi Expressway, it will connect Mumbai to Nagpur. According to reports, by the end of next month, a 76-kilometre stretch of the expressway between Igatpuri in Nashik and Thane will be ready.

The project is remarkable not just for its length but also for its green initiative, with around 1.3 million trees to be planted along the route. Once completed, the expressway will allow vehicles to travel at speeds of up to 150 kilometres per hour, though the current speed limit is set at 120 kilometres per hour. This could reduce a 16-hour journey to just 8 hours.

The last section of the expressway was the most challenging, which includes 16 valleys, 5 mountains, and tunnels built through the mountains. Additionally, 16 bridges have been constructed to support the road.

The expressway will be linked to the Mumbai-Nashik Highway and further to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad-Delhi Expressway. Out of the 701 kilometres, 625 kilometres have already been completed and opened to the public.

The project, costing Rs 55,000 crore, will pass through 10 districts, 390 villages, and several major cities. Equipped with smart transportation systems, the expressway aims to reduce road accidents and enhance safety.

