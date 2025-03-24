Authorities believe that extending the route to Mangaluru will increase passenger demand and improve occupancy levels.

Indian Railways is planning to introduce a new Vande Bharat Express connecting Mumbai and Mangaluru. This train will merge the existing Mumbai-Goa and Mangaluru-Goa routes, reducing travel time to about 12 hours.

Currently, the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat departs from Mumbai at 5:25 am and reaches Goa at 1:10 pm. Under the new plan, it will continue to Mangaluru, arriving by 6:00 pm. Similarly, the Mangaluru-Goa service will extend to Mumbai, reaching the city by 9:00 pm, according to reports.

However, there are concerns about evening congestion at Mumbai stations, as many long-distance trains arrive at the same time. Officials are working on solutions to manage the schedule effectively.

Railway data shows that the Mumbai-Goa Vande Bharat initially had a 90% occupancy rate, but this has dropped to 70%. Authorities believe that extending the route to Mangaluru will increase passenger demand and improve occupancy levels.

Meanwhile, the completion of the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway (BCE) has been pushed to June 2026, delayed from the earlier deadline of August 2025. The 262-km expressway, built by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), aims to boost connectivity between the two major cities and drive economic growth along the route.