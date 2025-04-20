Currently, a flight from Mumbai to Dubai takes around 3 to 3.5 hours. The underwater train, using advanced technology like the Hyperloop system, will cut that time to just two hours.

Imagine travelling from Mumbai to Dubai in just two hours—on a train! This could become a reality soon, as the UAE is planning to launch an underwater train project that will connect India and Dubai, according to reports. The project, being developed by the UAE’s National Advisor Bureau Limited, aims to make travel between the two countries faster, easier, and more affordable. Currently, a flight from Mumbai to Dubai takes around 3 to 3.5 hours. The underwater train, using advanced technology like the Hyperloop system, will cut that time to just two hours.

Besides saving time, the train is expected to be more economical than flights, though the ticket prices have not been revealed yet. The move could offer a cheaper and more comfortable travel option for people who regularly commute between India and Dubai.

The distance between the two cities is around 2,000 kilometres. If successful, the underwater train will not only provide an exciting new way to travel but also open up more opportunities for tourism between the two nations.

According to reports, the underwater rail link will make the trains to achieve speeds in the excess of 600 km per hour to 1,000 km per hour. Reports also suggest that this rail link will be completed by 2030.

But it’s not just about passenger travel. The project is also expected to boost trade. According to a report by the Times of India, the train may also be used to transport goods like crude oil and water. This could strengthen business ties and economic cooperation between India and the UAE.

Although the project timeline and official launch date have not been announced yet, discussions are already happening between the two countries. If all goes well, this underwater train could soon become a symbol of innovation and international collaboration.

With promises of speed, convenience, and improved trade, the Mumbai-Dubai underwater train project is being looked at as a game-changer in regional transport and relations.