Imagine travelling from Mumbai to Dubai in just 2 hours – not by air, but by train under the sea. A new mega project has been proposed to connect India and the UAE through a 2,000-kilometre underwater rail link.

According to a report by Travel and Tour World, this high-speed underwater train could run at speeds between 600 km/h and 1000 km/h. Once completed, it will cut travel time between the two major cities to only two hours.

The project has been proposed by UAE’s National Advisor Bureau Limited. It aims to offer a new and unique way of travel, while also boosting trade between India and the UAE. The train line is expected to carry not just passengers, but also important goods like crude oil and other commodities, helping businesses on both sides.

This ambitious plan will need a massive investment – billions of dollars – to build the underwater rail link. While discussions are still ongoing, efforts will be made to complete the project by 2030 if it gets approved.

Apart from being a technological marvel, this underwater train promises a mesmerising travel experience and could change the way we think about international travel. It also provides a fast and sustainable alternative to flying.

If successful, this could be one of the world’s most advanced transport systems, bringing India and the UAE even closer than before.