Mumbai rains: 'So cute': Viral video shows giant lizard roaming in housing society, WATCH

Amid the torrential rains in Mumbai, a video showed a giant lizard crawling around in Goregaon East society has went viral on the internet.

Amid the downpur in Maharashtra's Mumbai, a video showing a giant lizard crawling in a housing society in Goregaon East went viral on social media. While several netizens found it 'cute', others were 'scared' to see the monitor reptile.

An Instagram user, under the name 'andheriwestshitposting', posted the video which got viral in no time. The video showed a large black lizard gradually crawaling in what appeared to be a garden area of the society.

"They spotted a monitor lizard in a Goregaon East housing society. Very concerned about the lizard's safety", the video was captioned.

Meanwhile, several users commented on the post and shared their views.

"He is so cute", a user wrote.

Another user expressed concerned about the lizard's safety and wrote, "These lizards are being killed here and there. Please call the forest department".

"Cutie", a third commented.

IMD issues 'red alert' for Mumbai

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'red alert' for extremely heavy rainfall in Mumbai today, i.e., September 26. Meanwhile, several schools and colleges remained closed in the wake of the downpour.

In a post on X Mumbai Police said, "In view of the Red alert in Mumbai & suburbs, issued by IMD, a holiday has been declared for all schools & colleges for tomorrow, 26th September 2024. Mumbaikars are requested to stay indoors, until essential. Please stay safe. Dial 100 in case of any emergencies."