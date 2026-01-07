Mumbai–Pune travel to get faster, expressway missing link will decrease travel time by…, underground road plans worth Rs... announced

Mumbai–Pune travel is set to become faster as the expressway missing link nears completion by March 2026, reducing travel time by 30 minutes, while Maharashtra announces Rs 32,000-crore underground road plans for Pune.

Commuters travelling between Mumbai and Pune can look forward to shorter and smoother journeys, as the long-pending missing link on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway is expected to open by the end of March 2026. Alongside this, the Maharashtra government has announced a major highway upgrade, aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving urban mobility in the rapidly growing city.

Expressway missing link to ease travel

According to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, 'Once the missing link is opened, the travel time between Mumbai and Pune will decrease by about 30 minutes. Commuters will no longer encounter traffic jams on the expressway.'

Built using a combination of tunnels and elevated roads, the bypass will allow uninterrupted traffic flow while improving safety standards. Officials have stated that the project has been planned carefully to handle heavy traffic volumes without compromising environmental safeguards in the sensitive ghat region.

Faster, safer, and smoother highway movement

With this new alignment, long-distance travel is expected to become more predictable and stress-free for daily commuters, tourists, and commercial transporters using the Mumbai–Pune corridor.

Underground road plan for Pune

The state government also announced significant plans to develop underground roads across Pune at an estimated cost of Rs 32,000 crore. This large-scale project aims to reduce pressure on surface roads by diverting through-traffic underground, allowing smoother movement within the city.