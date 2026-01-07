Nick Jonas vibes to Priyanka Chopra and Sunil Grover’s viral track from The Great Indian Kapil Show; watch video
Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal WARNS founder of legal trouble for..., more deets inside
Bangladesh Cricket Board's FIRST reaction to ICC's alleged ultimatum to play in India or lose points, says, 'false, unfounded...'
Greenland after Venezuela? Trump decides next target, NATO and EU in shock as US President mulls military action
AIBE 20 results 2025 OUT? Bar Council of India releases final answer key, step-by-step guide to download scorecard, check direct link here
Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar to marry fiancee Saaniya Chandhok on..., reports claim...
Mustafizur Rahman set to play THIS league after being dropped from Shah Rukh Khan's KKR, name is...
Mumbai–Pune travel to get faster, expressway missing link will decrease travel time by…, underground road plans worth Rs... announced
SHOCKING! S*x racket busted at woman IAS Prayagraj's rented house; five men, four women arrested during raid
Shefali Shah REVEALS real reason why she walked out from her first marriage: 'I could kill...'
VIRAL
Mumbai–Pune travel is set to become faster as the expressway missing link nears completion by March 2026, reducing travel time by 30 minutes, while Maharashtra announces Rs 32,000-crore underground road plans for Pune.
Commuters travelling between Mumbai and Pune can look forward to shorter and smoother journeys, as the long-pending missing link on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway is expected to open by the end of March 2026. Alongside this, the Maharashtra government has announced a major highway upgrade, aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving urban mobility in the rapidly growing city.
According to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, 'Once the missing link is opened, the travel time between Mumbai and Pune will decrease by about 30 minutes. Commuters will no longer encounter traffic jams on the expressway.'
Built using a combination of tunnels and elevated roads, the bypass will allow uninterrupted traffic flow while improving safety standards. Officials have stated that the project has been planned carefully to handle heavy traffic volumes without compromising environmental safeguards in the sensitive ghat region.
With this new alignment, long-distance travel is expected to become more predictable and stress-free for daily commuters, tourists, and commercial transporters using the Mumbai–Pune corridor.
The state government also announced significant plans to develop underground roads across Pune at an estimated cost of Rs 32,000 crore. This large-scale project aims to reduce pressure on surface roads by diverting through-traffic underground, allowing smoother movement within the city.