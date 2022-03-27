Mumbai police’s witty wordplay on breaking traffic rules makes Twitterverse ‘take a bow’

Brands like Royal Enfield and Ducati often advertise themselves showing high-speed vehicles moving across spacious landscapes. As fast driving is never advisable, Mumbai police is once again on-point with its witty wordplay on breaking traffic rules.

Recently, the Mumbai police took to Twitter to share some witty graphics related to overspeeding and other driving rules with the caption – “Follow Trafic Rules, ‘Ya-Maha’ Fine Lagega.” The graphics have already garnered lots of appreciation from Twitterverse as people are appreciating the law enforcement agency’s creativity.

The unique graphics show Mumbai police sharing a pun on former multinational motor-collaboration Hero-Honda with the text – “Hero don’t unnecessarily Horn-da”. Another graphic asks drivers to wear helmets by referencing to the much-loved Royal Enfield with the text – “Royals On Field, wear your crown”.

Mumbai Police doesn’t stop here. Next, it refers to the high-priced bike brand Ducati by warning people against over speeding with the text - “Du-katti with speeding”. The company also loved this creative way of restraining people from breaking traffic rules and retweeted Mumbai police’s graphic with the caption, “Couldn’t agree more, let’s leave speeding to the racetrack!”

Also, the police shared a graphic referenced to Honda Dio scooter saying, “While turning right, indicator Dio”. This one is a wordplay explaining people the need to use indicator while taking a turn.

This witty style of initiating an awareness campaign has received much appreciation on Twitter. Lauding the creative side of the police force, a Twitter user said, “This made my day. Who would have thought a Dad Joke could make for a memorable social media message.”

Another one wrote, “Your copy writer needs to be featured on some media shows, they are too good at times, like this one today. No Sarcasm here at all, Idhar yeh bhi clear karna padta hai. Today’s post really made my day.Thanks.”

“Height of creativity”, said another user.

Mumbai police is time and again appreciated for its quirky ways to create awareness about road safety issues. These graphics have won extended appreciation by people on Twitter.

Also, READ: Navratri 2022: No need to carry 'Vrat Ka Khana' in trains, IRCTC introduces special menu