Ratan Tata's passing leaves the world grieving, with close friend Shantanu Naidu sharing an emotional tribute and finding comfort in the support from others.

Philanthropist and business icon Ratan Tata, known for his compassion and vision, passed away on October 9 at the age of 86 in Mumbai. His death left many around the world grieving, from those who knew him personally to countless others who admired him from afar. He was widely respected as a true Indian patriot and a kind-hearted friend. Many considered him a man without enemies, whose legacy touched the hearts of people across the globe.

One of the most affected by this loss is Shantanu Naidu, a close friend of Tata who shared a special bond with him, largely due to their mutual love for dogs. Despite the significant age difference, the two formed a strong connection, with Naidu becoming a constant presence in Tata's life. Naidu, who hails from Pune, mourns the loss of his dear friend, finding it difficult to accept the reality that Tata is no longer here.

Naidu shared an emotional post on LinkedIn, expressing his sorrow and the support he has received in these difficult times. He posted a picture where Mumbai police officers are seen giving him a comforting hug. "Finally getting a chance to sit down and feel things. Still coming to terms with the fact that I will never see him smile again, or get to make him smile," he wrote.

He also thanked the many strangers who reached out to him over the past three days with messages of comfort, saying, "Every time I thought grief would swallow me, there would be a message or a gesture from one of you that would bolster me a little bit."

Naidu described the police officers’ hugs as carrying "the comfort of the whole city," and expressed his heartfelt gratitude, calling it a "parting gift."