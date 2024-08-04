Mumbai model walks in towel under broad daylight in viral video, internet is not happy

Tanumita Ghosh's recent video, showing her walking down a Mumbai street in a pink towel, has gone viral.

A recent video of Tanumita Ghosh, the Myntra Fashion Superstar winner, has taken social media by storm. Filmed in the bustling Powai area of Mumbai, the clip features Ghosh strolling down the street in a bright pink towel, catching the eyes and astonishment of passersby.

In the Instagram video, Ghosh makes her way from a bus stop to a nearby hotel, where she eventually sits on a bench. The twist comes when she dramatically sheds her towel, revealing a striking neon yellow dress hidden underneath. The eye-catching stunt has certainly left an impression, with the video racking up over 13,000 views and drawing a flurry of reactions from viewers.

Despite the buzz, some critics have taken issue with the bold prank. Ghosh clarified in her post that the video is a throwback from a 2019 episode of a show, where the dramatic towel reveal was part of a task set by the judges, including Sonakshi Sinha, Shaleena Nathani, and Manish Malhotra. “Guys, just FYI, this video is a part of a show filmed in 2019 and a part of a task. So please don’t take it so seriously!” she explained.

Here’s what people had to say:

- “Urfi Javed ki Choti Bhen,” one user quipped.

- Another praised her creativity: “I remember this scene, you were my favorite contestant after this episode. Myntra Fashion Star Season One was my favorite season!”

- Some users weren't as impressed: “Didi ye Hollywood ke pranks yaha nh chalte,” and “Good one but don’t try next time.”

- Others appreciated her boldness: “This one’s favorite...Guts and the best wala Guts.”

- “Tuba Tuba poora mood kharab kar dia,” added another user.