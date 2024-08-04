Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Haniyeh Assassination: Did Mossad use ‘Amit Nakesh’ to confuse Turkish Media?

US Vice President Kamala Harris' husband admits extramarital affair during first marriage with child's...

Wayanad landslides: Search operation enters Day 6, death toll crosses 350, over 200 still missing

Iran vows 'revenge' after Hamas chief's killing by Israel amid Middle East crisis

Himachal Pradesh Rains: Search, rescue ops underway in flood-affected Samej village after cloudburst in Shimla

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Haniyeh Assassination: Did Mossad use ‘Amit Nakesh’ to confuse Turkish Media?

Haniyeh Assassination: Did Mossad use ‘Amit Nakesh’ to confuse Turkish Media?

Mumbai model walks in towel under broad daylight in viral video, internet is not happy

Mumbai model walks in towel under broad daylight in viral video, internet is not happy

'Terrifying encounter': Man captures rattlesnake with bare hands in shocking viral video, watch

'Terrifying encounter': Man captures rattlesnake with bare hands in shocking viral video, watch

AI imagines Iron Man, Thor, Hulk as rockstars

AI imagines Iron Man, Thor, Hulk as rockstars

6 common foods that cause high Cholesterol

6 common foods that cause high Cholesterol

Vishal Bhardwaj films ranked from best to worst

Vishal Bhardwaj films ranked from best to worst

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

Social Media पर जमकर ट्रोल हुई पूजा खेडकर, कभी अंधी तो कभी मानसिक रोगी, लोग बोले- 'दिला दो ओलंपिक गोल्ड'

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

कौन है गुलजार शेख? जिसे Views के आगे नहीं दिखी इंसान की जान की कीमत, हुआ गिरफ्तार  

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

Athlete बस ले आए Paris Olympic में Gold Medal, यहां इनाम से लादकर किस्मत बदल देगी Government

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Made in Rs 7 crore, this Arbaaz Khan film had no superstars, was rejected by critics, still became superhit, earned...

Made in Rs 7 crore, this Arbaaz Khan film had no superstars, was rejected by critics, still became superhit, earned...

Iodine-rich superfoods that prevent, treat thyroid problems

Iodine-rich superfoods that prevent, treat thyroid problems

Inside Sachin Tendulkar’s lavish home in Mumbai

Inside Sachin Tendulkar’s lavish home in Mumbai

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Wayanad Landslide Update: Death Toll Rises To 308, Over 200 People Injured, Rescue Ops Enter Day 4

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

Hezbollah Attacks Israel With Dozens Of Rockets Days After Death Of Top Commander | Israel Vs Hamas

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

BJP Bihar President Dilip Jaiswal Takes Jibe On India Alliance Over 'Muslims' I DNA Political OH!

Dalljiet Kaur files FIR against estranged husband Nikhil Patel, accuses him of...

Dalljiet Kaur files FIR against estranged husband Nikhil Patel, accuses him of...

Amitabh Bachchan once promised a college in Aishwarya Rai's name, laid foundation stone, then left it midway, now...

Amitabh Bachchan once promised a college in Aishwarya Rai's name, laid foundation stone, then left it midway, now...

Made in Rs 7 crore, this Arbaaz Khan film had no superstars, was rejected by critics, still became superhit, earned...

Made in Rs 7 crore, this Arbaaz Khan film had no superstars, was rejected by critics, still became superhit, earned...

HomeViral

Viral

Mumbai model walks in towel under broad daylight in viral video, internet is not happy

Tanumita Ghosh's recent video, showing her walking down a Mumbai street in a pink towel, has gone viral.

Latest News

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 04, 2024, 09:01 AM IST

Mumbai model walks in towel under broad daylight in viral video, internet is not happy
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A recent video of Tanumita Ghosh, the Myntra Fashion Superstar winner, has taken social media by storm. Filmed in the bustling Powai area of Mumbai, the clip features Ghosh strolling down the street in a bright pink towel, catching the eyes and astonishment of passersby.

In the Instagram video, Ghosh makes her way from a bus stop to a nearby hotel, where she eventually sits on a bench. The twist comes when she dramatically sheds her towel, revealing a striking neon yellow dress hidden underneath. The eye-catching stunt has certainly left an impression, with the video racking up over 13,000 views and drawing a flurry of reactions from viewers.

Despite the buzz, some critics have taken issue with the bold prank. Ghosh clarified in her post that the video is a throwback from a 2019 episode of a show, where the dramatic towel reveal was part of a task set by the judges, including Sonakshi Sinha, Shaleena Nathani, and Manish Malhotra. “Guys, just FYI, this video is a part of a show filmed in 2019 and a part of a task. So please don’t take it so seriously!” she explained.

Here’s what people had to say:

- “Urfi Javed ki Choti Bhen,” one user quipped.

- Another praised her creativity: “I remember this scene, you were my favorite contestant after this episode. Myntra Fashion Star Season One was my favorite season!”

- Some users weren't as impressed: “Didi ye Hollywood ke pranks yaha nh chalte,” and “Good one but don’t try next time.”

- Others appreciated her boldness: “This one’s favorite...Guts and the best wala Guts.”

- “Tuba Tuba poora mood kharab kar dia,” added another user.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Before I don India jersey...': Mohammed Shami provides big update on comeback from injury

'Before I don India jersey...': Mohammed Shami provides big update on comeback from injury

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilla electricity bill will leave you shocked, every month they pay Rs...

Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilla electricity bill will leave you shocked, every month they pay Rs...

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul beats Naezy to be crowned winner, takes home Rs 25 lakh

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Sana Makbul beats Naezy to be crowned winner, takes home Rs 25 lakh

Who is Daljit Singh Chawdhary, given additional charge as BSF DG after repatriation of Nitin Agrawal?

Who is Daljit Singh Chawdhary, given additional charge as BSF DG after repatriation of Nitin Agrawal?

After Rau's IAS centre, Drishti IAS owner Vikas Divyakirti takes big step, announces to...

After Rau's IAS centre, Drishti IAS owner Vikas Divyakirti takes big step, announces to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Made in Rs 7 crore, this Arbaaz Khan film had no superstars, was rejected by critics, still became superhit, earned...

Made in Rs 7 crore, this Arbaaz Khan film had no superstars, was rejected by critics, still became superhit, earned...

Iodine-rich superfoods that prevent, treat thyroid problems

Iodine-rich superfoods that prevent, treat thyroid problems

Inside Sachin Tendulkar’s lavish home in Mumbai

Inside Sachin Tendulkar’s lavish home in Mumbai

Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

Indian origin cricketers who play for other nations

From Tata Curvv to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Top electric car launches in India in 2024

From Tata Curvv to Mahindra XUV 3XO: Top electric car launches in India in 2024

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement