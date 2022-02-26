Man sues Ola for charging Rs 62 more after ride, gets Rs 15,000 compensation

An Ola Cabs passenger, who filed a case against the ride aggregator for its overcharging policies, has been awarded a compensation of Rs 15,000. Shreyans Mamania, 34, a lawyer from Mumbai, happened to take a ride from Kandivli to Kalachowki on June 19, 2021.

When he booked the trip, the app showed the projected fare as Rs 372. However, when Mamania and his family reached their desired location, the driver told them that the final fare was Rs 434.

When the final fare increased by Rs 62, Mamania asked the driver how that happened. To this, the driver replied: "Such things happen, why are you making a big issue out of it'.

This driver's reply was the tipping point following which Mamania, tried to connect with customer care, but there was barely any response. Meanwhile, the driver pleaded with him that if the customer doesn't pay the full amount, he would be charged instead.

"I paid Rs 434 and later tried to get in touch with Ola customer care. There was no response. Finally, I decided to approach the consumer forum. My family members asked why I was filing a consumer complaint for just Rs 62, and that it was not a big deal," Mamania said as quoted by a leading daily.

Mamania then decided to file the complaint on August 17, 2021, with the consumer forum. The forum accepted it on September 2 and the matter was heard on December 16.

Mamania had initially demanded Rs 4 lakh as compensation. However, the forum deemed it was out of proportion.

The forum agreed that Mamania was liable to get fair compensation and demanded Ola Cabs to pay Rs 10,000 as fair compensation and Rs 5,000 as the complaint cost within 30 days.