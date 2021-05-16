Trending#

Man orders mouthwash online, what happened next will leave you surprised

Lokesh Daga from Mumbai had ordered mouthwash from Amazon and received a Redmi Note 10 smartphone instead.


Updated: May 16, 2021, 11:38 AM IST

You must have heard many stories about online shopping. Many times people have ordered smartphones and in return, they have received stones or soaps. Usually, such incidents happen only through fake online sites. But, if someone says that he got a Redmi Note 10 smartphone after ordering a mouthwash through Amazon, then you probably won't believe it. The incident happened in reality with Lokesh, a resident of Mumbai. Lokesh Daga had ordered mouthwash from Amazon and received a smartphone instead.

Taking to Twitter, Lokesh Daga tagged both Amazon India and Redmi India and shared a screenshot of his order along with a picture of the Redmi Note 10 smartphone that he had received.

“Hello @amazonIN. Ordered a Colgate mouth wash via ORDER # 406-9391383-4717957 and instead of that got a @RedmiIndia note 10. Since mouth was in a consumable product returns are restricted and am unable to request a return via the app,” Daga said in his post on Twitter.

He added, “However on opening the package I can see that the packaging label was mine but the invoice was of somebody else's. I have emailed you as well to get the product delivered to the right person.”

His tweet has received several likes and retweets along with some interesting responses.