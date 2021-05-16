Man orders mouthwash online, what happened next will leave you surprised

You must have heard many stories about online shopping. Many times people have ordered smartphones and in return, they have received stones or soaps. Usually, such incidents happen only through fake online sites. But, if someone says that he got a Redmi Note 10 smartphone after ordering a mouthwash through Amazon, then you probably won't believe it. The incident happened in reality with Lokesh, a resident of Mumbai. Lokesh Daga had ordered mouthwash from Amazon and received a smartphone instead.

Taking to Twitter, Lokesh Daga tagged both Amazon India and Redmi India and shared a screenshot of his order along with a picture of the Redmi Note 10 smartphone that he had received.

“Hello @amazonIN. Ordered a Colgate mouth wash via ORDER # 406-9391383-4717957 and instead of that got a @RedmiIndia note 10. Since mouth was in a consumable product returns are restricted and am unable to request a return via the app,” Daga said in his post on Twitter.

He added, “However on opening the package I can see that the packaging label was mine but the invoice was of somebody else's. I have emailed you as well to get the product delivered to the right person.”

His tweet has received several likes and retweets along with some interesting responses.

Been reading many incidents of customer ordering mouthwash/water bottle/mug and receiving mobiles worth 15K+ Ye mauka mujhe kab ilega #Amazon pic.twitter.com/L5yMyOoh7F — Piyu Kuul (@KuulPiyu) May 14, 2021

Feeling sad for the guy who received mouthwash instead phone! pic.twitter.com/3dT9spryph — ĴΔŦƗŇ ŞΔĆĦĐ€VΔ (@jatin_s19) May 14, 2021

Guy who received mouthwash instead of phone. pic.twitter.com/TRMQwZbGp7 — Surya Punj Sharma (@SuryaPunj) May 14, 2021

This happened last year also, someone order cream n received bose speaker. It's absolutely a publicity stunt by them. — Ravinder Daudhria (@ravi5573008) May 14, 2021