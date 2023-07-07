Search icon
Mumbai local turns into dance party with man singing 'Kaanta Laga', video is viral

In the video, a man can be seen passionately singing Lata Mangeshkar's "Kaanta Laga" inside the train. What makes this performance even more remarkable is the sight of other passengers tapping their feet in sync.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 07, 2023, 10:54 AM IST

Man sings Kaanta Laga in Mumbai local as passengers dance (Image credits: Instagram)

New Delhi: The local train in Mumbai has become the backdrop for numerous legends, serving as the lifeline of the nation's commercial capital, known for its vibrant energy. Amidst the mundane daily trips that can sometimes drain commuters, they often seek inventive solutions to break the monotony.

To find moments of relief amidst the bustling crowds, passengers engage in various activities such as playing group games, immersing themselves in online series, or seeking solace in the pages of a book.

Recently, a video capturing Mumbai local passengers singing and dancing to a popular Hindi song went viral. In the video, a man can be seen passionately singing Lata Mangeshkar's "Kaanta Laga" inside the train. What makes this performance even more remarkable is the sight of other passengers tapping their feet in sync, creating a spontaneous and harmonious atmosphere.

The video quickly gained popularity, amassing over a million views on Instagram. Social media users flooded the comments section with their thoughts and reactions.

One user expressed admiration, stating, "Respect for the guy who's playing beats like a drummer." Another user, however, reflected on the changing times, lamenting, "Unfortunately, this is the last generation to enjoy the local train." A third user commented on the joy and entertainment brought by the dancing and singing men, saying, "They are truly enjoying their lives and bringing cheer to fellow commuters."

