Mumbai: Leopard and its cubs spotted roaming freely at film city, watch

New Delhi: In a terrifying incident, a leopard and its cub were spotted roaming on the sets of the Marathi TV serial "Sukh Mhanje Nakki Kay Asta" at Mumbai's Goregaon film city on Wednesday, as reported by news agency ANI.

#WATCH | A leopard, along with its cub, entered the sets of a Marathi TV serial in Goregaon Film City, Mumbai yesterday.



All Indian Cine Workers Association president Suresh Shyamlal Gupta says, "More than 200 people were present at the set, someone could have lost life. This… pic.twitter.com/m1YgSXARl6 — ANI (@ANI) July 27, 2023

According to Suresh Shyamlal Gupta, President of the All Indian Cine Workers Association, there were more than 200 people present on the set when the leopard entered the studio around 4 pm on Wednesday. A video captured the wild cat prowling atop one of the structures while frightened individuals scrambled for safety, with some capturing the harrowing scene on their devices.

Expressing concern, Gupta highlighted that the risk to human life was significant with such a large number of people present. He mentioned that this was the third or fourth such instance within the last 10 days, indicating the urgency for the government to take stronger measures in dealing with this situation.

Gupta emphasized that the government's current actions to control leopard movements were insufficient. To press for better security measures, he stated that thousands of workers and artists in the film city were prepared to go on strike if immediate action was not taken.

This incident occurred not long after another alarming encounter when a leopard was found inside the sets of the TV serial "Ajooni" on July 18, with around 200 crew members working at the time. During that incident, the leopard even attacked a dog on the set.

Following this latest incident, several teams of officials visited the site to assess the situation and evaluate the risk posed by the leopards' presence.

The film city, situated on the boundary of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park and adjacent to the Aarey Milk Colony, is a bustling center for shooting serials and films. However, the ongoing leopard menace in the area has turned the shooting process into a nightmare, creating a fearful atmosphere among actors and unit staff coming for shoots.