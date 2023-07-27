Mumbai: Indian rock python rescued after scaling 13th floor terrace of Ghatkopar tower, details inside

Headlines

Apple iPhone fold still a distant dream, company interested in foldable iPad

UPSC success story: Meet Mangesh Khilari, son of chai stall owner who cracked IAS exam with 396th rank

Delhi-NCR: 1bhk, 2bhk, 3bhk available in these areas at cheap rates, check details

Anil Sharma reveals he took inspiration from Ramayana and Mahabharata for Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's Gadar series

Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani’s Rs 9 lakh crore firm plans to compete with Tata’s Zudio, eyes new fashion brand

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Apple iPhone fold still a distant dream, company interested in foldable iPad

UPSC success story: Meet Mangesh Khilari, son of chai stall owner who cracked IAS exam with 396th rank

Delhi-NCR: 1bhk, 2bhk, 3bhk available in these areas at cheap rates, check details

APJ Abdul Kalam: Key people in missile man's journey

Weight loss tips: Eat spinach (palak) to shed extra kilos

AI reimagines crossover of Harry Potter and Barbie

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates new ITPO complex 'Bharat Mandapam' in Delhi

Opposition bloc moves no-confidence motion in Parliament against Modi govt

DNA: Pain of the victims of Manipur Violence

Anil Sharma reveals he took inspiration from Ramayana and Mahabharata for Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel's Gadar series

Ali Baba actor Sheezan Khan reunites with his co-stars after months, fans say 'we want Ali Baba 3'

Zareen Khan reveals how comparison with Katrina Kaif impacted her career, says 'industry didn't give me a chance...'

HomeViral

Viral

Mumbai: Indian rock python rescued after scaling 13th floor terrace of Ghatkopar tower, details inside

A four-foot-long Indian rock python found itself in an unlikely predicament when it somehow scaled its way up to the terrace of the 13th floor of a tower in the bustling neighborhood of Ghatkopar (west) in Mumbai.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 27, 2023, 08:36 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

A four-foot-long Indian rock python found itself in an unlikely predicament when it somehow scaled its way up to the terrace of the 13th floor of a tower in the bustling neighborhood of Ghatkopar (west) in Mumbai. The astonishing sight left local residents puzzled and concerned about how the snake managed to reach such heights.

Animal lovers and residents quickly came together to ensure the safety of the python.  The news caught the attention of animal activist Soorraj Saha, who also works for an IT firm in Mumbai. Saha, along with his team, reached the Vraj Paradise building on LBS Road, Ghatkopar (west), on a Tuesday to witness the unusual spectacle of the python perched on the terrace. To their dismay, the python was entirely covered with wet cement due to ongoing construction work on the terrace. Fearing for the reptile's well-being, they immediately contacted the state forest department, seeking their intervention and expertise to rescue the magnificent creature.

Responding swiftly to the distress call, the team of Mumbai range forest officer Rakesh Bhoir arrived at the location to assess the situation and ensure the safe retrieval of the python. The Indian rock python is a protected wildlife species, making its rescue all the more crucial. Fortunately, those who noticed the python refrained from causing any harm, a testament to the growing wildlife awareness among people. Saha commended this responsible behavior, emphasizing that harming or killing snakes is illegal and urged for the preservation of these creatures for ecological balance.

Wildlife experts shed light on the probable reason behind the python's unusual escapade. During heavy rains, the natural habitats of pythons and other reptile species often get flooded, compelling them to seek higher ground, even in urban settings like the tower's terrace. Additionally, Indian rock pythons are known for their remarkable climbing abilities in forested areas, effortlessly scaling trees and even rock surfaces.

After a careful and delicate rescue operation, the python was safely taken into the custody of the forest department. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Flood alert in Noida, Ghaziabad: Hindon River water level rises, hundreds of vehicles submerged; video surfaces

Byju’s CEO Raveendran breaks down into tears after ED raids office over FEMA violation row

Vicky Kaushal reveals how he reacts to Katrina Kaif's advice: 'When she has an opinion, I know I have to...'

GATE 2024 Notification to release soon at gate.iisc.ac.in, check details

Indian women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur suspended for next two international matches, here's why

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Ishita Dutta's steamy photos flaunting baby bump in maternity shoot impresses netizens: 'Looking hot mom'

Meet Noor Alfallah, 29-year-old film producer who's expecting child with 83-year-old acting legend Al Pacino

Viral Photos of the Day: Nikki Tamboli poses for paps in denim outfit, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE