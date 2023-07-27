Mumbai: Indian rock python rescued after scaling 13th floor terrace of Ghatkopar tower, details inside

A four-foot-long Indian rock python found itself in an unlikely predicament when it somehow scaled its way up to the terrace of the 13th floor of a tower in the bustling neighborhood of Ghatkopar (west) in Mumbai.

Animal lovers and residents quickly came together to ensure the safety of the python. The news caught the attention of animal activist Soorraj Saha, who also works for an IT firm in Mumbai. Saha, along with his team, reached the Vraj Paradise building on LBS Road, Ghatkopar (west), on a Tuesday to witness the unusual spectacle of the python perched on the terrace. To their dismay, the python was entirely covered with wet cement due to ongoing construction work on the terrace. Fearing for the reptile's well-being, they immediately contacted the state forest department, seeking their intervention and expertise to rescue the magnificent creature.

Responding swiftly to the distress call, the team of Mumbai range forest officer Rakesh Bhoir arrived at the location to assess the situation and ensure the safe retrieval of the python. The Indian rock python is a protected wildlife species, making its rescue all the more crucial. Fortunately, those who noticed the python refrained from causing any harm, a testament to the growing wildlife awareness among people. Saha commended this responsible behavior, emphasizing that harming or killing snakes is illegal and urged for the preservation of these creatures for ecological balance.

Wildlife experts shed light on the probable reason behind the python's unusual escapade. During heavy rains, the natural habitats of pythons and other reptile species often get flooded, compelling them to seek higher ground, even in urban settings like the tower's terrace. Additionally, Indian rock pythons are known for their remarkable climbing abilities in forested areas, effortlessly scaling trees and even rock surfaces.

After a careful and delicate rescue operation, the python was safely taken into the custody of the forest department.