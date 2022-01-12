Mumbai family gets back stolen gold worth Rs 8 crore 22 years after robbery

The sweet fruit of patience has finally ripened for the proprietors of top apparel firm Charagh Din in Mumbai. They have retrieved their possessions worth over Rs 8 crore that were robbed from them two decades ago. According to newspaper reports, the stolen items were restored to Raju Daswani, the son of Charagh Din's founder Arjan Daswani, after a court ruling was made on January 5.

In his judgement, the judge concluded that requiring the plaintiff to wait decades for his stolen goods might be a travesty of justice and a victimisation of the judicial proceedings. “No purpose will suffice by keeping the articles, especially gold articles, in the custody of police”, the order ordered. Also, it was discovered how after 19 years, zero steps have been taken in apprehending the two absconding accused persons.

The incident occurred on May 8, 1998, when a gang of robbers broke into Arjan Daswani's Colaba home. The perpetrators allegedly beat up the safety keeper at the Joy Eden building on Merryweather Road, where Arjan lived, in order to get access to his home. The gang forcibly seized the codes to Arjan's lockers and tied up both him and his spouse, then escaping with the contents. In 1998, the police arrested three suspects and reclaimed a portion of the stolen goods. Following a trial in a session's court, the three were released in 1999.

Raju Daswani was instructed to show all essential documents and invoices for verification before retrieving his family's stolen property. Meanwhile, the judge ruled that the objects could not be sold, and that if they were, Rs 1 lakh would be fined. The item included a gold coin with Queen Victoria's portrait on it, two gold bars weighing 1300 grams and 200 milligrams, and two gold wristbands. These assets, which were worth Rs 13 lakh in 1998, are today worth over Rs 8 crore.