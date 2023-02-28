Search icon
Mumbai-Chennai Air India business class passenger finds insect in food

An image of unsanitary food posted by a business-class customer travelling from Mumbai to Chennai has generated discussion online.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 12:39 PM IST

Air India passenger tweets his dissatisfaction after receiving food from the airline. The passenger finds an insect in his food and has brought attention to Air India. Similar incidents have been recorded earlier as well when the airline responded. 

This time, a picture of the unsanitary food uploaded by a business class customer travelling from Mumbai to Chennai has generated interest on social media. A traveller named Mahavir Jain posted the video on the microblogging platform.

He writes, “@airindiain insect in the meal served in businessclass.”

Air India apologises to Mahavir Jain and said, “Dear Mr. Jain, we're sorry to note your experience while flying with us. This is not something good to hear. We strictly follow measures to ensure hygiene at every step of the process.”

Air India further requests Mahavir Jain to share his flight details and promises to contact the catering team for immediate action. 

