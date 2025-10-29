Mumbai cab driver’s sweet gesture to promote son’s rap dream goes viral: 'Hardworking culture...'

Is Salman Khan being paid Rs 150 crore for Bigg Boss 19? Producer Rishi Negi breaks silence: 'He is worth...'
The heartwarming story of a Mumbai cab driver promoting his son's rap channel through a QR code inside his taxi has gone viral on social media.
Divyushi, a resident of Maximum City, shared her story on Instagram, describing how she saw a QR code hanging behind the front seat of a black-and-yellow taxi. Assuming it was for digital payments, she asked the driver and learned it was linked to her son's YouTube channel, where he uploads rap music.
Impressed by the driver's resourcefulness, Divyaushi wrote in her post, "He doesn't come from a privileged family, perhaps not very educated, but he's turned what he's acquired into a distribution channel on wheels. Now, every time his father picks up a curious passenger, the child gains an audience. So simple, yet so entrepreneurial. That's agency."
Social media users praised the man's creativity and determination in the comments section of the post.
One user said, "This is a very creative way to promote your child's work." Another called it a "great example of resourceful marketing," while many said it epitomised Mumbai's relentless "hardworking culture."
As one comment said, "Mumbai has a unique way of humbling you and inspiring you at the same time. You see people doing amazing things with what they have, and it inspires you to work harder. Just like Mumbai."
Also read: Drop 50 kg, win a Porsche? This gym’s crazy weight-loss challenge sounds unreal, but it’s true