Is Salman Khan being paid Rs 150 crore for Bigg Boss 19? Producer Rishi Negi breaks silence: 'He is worth...'

India issues BIG statement on 500 Indians from Myanmar scam hub stranded in Thailand: 'We are aware of...'

SA-W vs ENG-W: Laura Wolvaardt's record-breaking 169 powers South Africa to their first-ever Women's World Cup final

Who is Danish Merchant, close aide of Dawood Ibrahim and drug syndicate kingpin, arrested by NCB Mumbai?

Karan Johar, Malaika Arora compare Pitch To Get Rich contestant to Shashi Tharoor, Congress leader reacts: 'Too long since...'

'For a long time...': Sanju Samson breaks silence after losing opening slot to Shubman Gill in T20Is

Mumbai cab driver’s sweet gesture to promote son’s rap dream goes viral: 'Hardworking culture...'

Shah Rukh Khan at 60: From Dil Se to Devdas, 7 iconic SRK movies to re-release in theatres this Friday to celebrate King Khan's legacy

Delhi parking fees doubled due to...; four-wheelers will now be charged Rs...; check full rates here

Delhi Metro: DMRC announces early resumption of metro services for 5 days due to...; check timings

Is Salman Khan being paid Rs 150 crore for Bigg Boss 19? Producer Rishi Negi breaks silence: 'He is worth...'

Is Salman Khan being paid Rs 150 crore for Bigg Boss 19?

India issues BIG statement on 500 Indians from Myanmar scam hub stranded in Thailand: 'We are aware of...'

India issues BIG statement on 500 Indians from Myanmar scam hub stranded in Thai

SA-W vs ENG-W: Laura Wolvaardt's record-breaking 169 powers South Africa to their first-ever Women's World Cup final

Laura Wolvaardt's record-breaking 169 powers South Africa to their first-ever

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

VIRAL

Mumbai cab driver’s sweet gesture to promote son’s rap dream goes viral: 'Hardworking culture...'

Divyushi, a resident of Maximum City, shared her story on Instagram, describing how she saw a QR code hanging behind the front seat of a black-and-yellow taxi.

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 29, 2025, 10:24 PM IST

Mumbai cab driver’s sweet gesture to promote son’s rap dream goes viral: 'Hardworking culture...'
The heartwarming story of a Mumbai cab driver promoting his son's rap channel through a QR code inside his taxi has gone viral on social media.

Divyushi, a resident of Maximum City, shared her story on Instagram, describing how she saw a QR code hanging behind the front seat of a black-and-yellow taxi. Assuming it was for digital payments, she asked the driver and learned it was linked to her son's YouTube channel, where he uploads rap music.

Impressed by the driver's resourcefulness, Divyaushi wrote in her post, "He doesn't come from a privileged family, perhaps not very educated, but he's turned what he's acquired into a distribution channel on wheels. Now, every time his father picks up a curious passenger, the child gains an audience. So simple, yet so entrepreneurial. That's agency."

b6-1

Social media users praised the man's creativity and determination in the comments section of the post.

One user said, "This is a very creative way to promote your child's work." Another called it a "great example of resourceful marketing," while many said it epitomised Mumbai's relentless "hardworking culture."

As one comment said, "Mumbai has a unique way of humbling you and inspiring you at the same time. You see people doing amazing things with what they have, and it inspires you to work harder. Just like Mumbai."

Also read: Drop 50 kg, win a Porsche? This gym’s crazy weight-loss challenge sounds unreal, but it’s true

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
