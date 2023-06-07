Mumbai boy scores 35% in 10th exam, parents celebrate his achievements, internet left pleasantly surprised

Mumbai boy clears Class 10 exam with 35 per cent| Photo: Twitter/Mumbainews

Academics is considered one of the major aspects of the life of Indians. In a society where academic excellence is considered to have a direct impact on professional success, a family in Mumbai broke the traditional norms and to the surprise of many celebrated their son passing the 10th board exam.

What's surprising in this is that the boy scored 35 per cent. He scored 35 in each subject and just passed the exam. Normally, in other households, passing with 35 marks is considered a terrible result. Some parents even shy away from discussing their children's result if it is lower than 80 per cent forget 35 per cent.

The Thane boy, Vishal Karad completed his 10th class from a Marathi medium school and scored 35 per cent. His father is an autorickshaw driver and his mother is a domestic worker. Both of them worked really hard for their son to get a chance at education.

Read: Viral video: Man's heart touching sarangi performance at railway station amazes internet

Vishal's father while talking to a Mumbai News channel said that “Many parents may be celebrating their children’s high scores, but for us, Vishal’s 35 per cent holds a lot of importance, as he has done us proud by clearing his SSC exams.”

Choti choti chezzon me khushiyan, he might be the first SSC pass from the family and it is a very proud moment for the family. Proud of Vishal. https://t.co/7ifurUT87a — Vishal Kshirsagar (@kshrsgr) June 2, 2023

Many people on social media are pleasantly surprised by the act of support by Vishal's parents and have been praising them.