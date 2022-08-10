Mumbai based man found 'sister' on dating app goes viral

The festival of Raksha Bandhan honours the true and pure affection that exists between siblings. The auspicious day is marked on August 11th of this year. Prior to Raksha Bandhan, an incident that was posted on Reddit went viral. The widely shared post demonstrated how a man from Mumbai used the dating app Tinder to find a sister. Man claimed in the viral post that he was experiencing "FOMO" (fear of missing out), which led him to decide to find a sister.

A man wrote in his post that he had been looking for a sister on social media. Two weeks prior the Rakhi, he changes his bio to “Looking for a sister to hangout during Rakshabandhan.”

Luckily this year, he was able to find not one but two sister to hang out with on Raksha Bnadhan. “I have felt the FOMO for most of my life during Rakshabandhan as I do not have any sister. No one to tie me Rakhi and me gifting them stuff. Anyways, since last 2 years I have been putting the bio as follows during 2 weeks before Rakshabandhan: ‘Looking for a sister to hangout during Rakshabandhan.’ Thanks to tinder, now I have like two sisters both of whom I met on tinder. This year all 3 of us are planning to get together and celebrate Rakshabandhan and exchange gifts and stuff. I’m so excited,” viral Reddit post reads.

Thus far, the post has crossed more than 500 upvotes and over 120 comments.

