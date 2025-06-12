The BKC police station summoned the auto driver with the other 12 auto-drivers who were running a similar illegal 'locker service' outside the US embassy.

The story of an auto rickshaw driver earning lakhs of rupees every month by keeping people's luggage outside the US Embassy in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai recently went viral on social media. But now this 'jugaad' business has come under the police's radar. The police have taken action against the auto driver.

VenueMonk's co-founder, Rahul Rupani, shared the story of this unique business model in a post on LinkedIn a few days ago. He said that when he reached the US Consulate for a visa interview, he was not allowed to take his bag inside. Then, a nearby auto driver extended help with a fee of Rs 1000. "Sir, bag de do. Safe rakhunga, mera roz ka hai," the driver reportedly said.

Rupani initially hesitated but later handed over the bag for Rs 1000 and praised this service. According to him, the driver was earning 5 to 8 lakh rupees every month in this way. This drew the attention of famous industrialist Harsh Goenka, who called it "Indian Jugaad".

As soon as the post went viral on social media, Mumbai Police swung into action. The BKC police station summoned the auto driver with the other 12 auto-drivers who were running a similar illegal 'locker service' outside the US embassy.

According to the police, the BKC area is a high-security zone, and auto drivers are only allowed to drop off passengers. The auto drivers did not have any valid license or permission to provide baggage service. The authorities warned that anything misplaced or lost could lead to serious security risks.

A senior BKC police official told Hindustan Times that the concerned auto driver has now been instructed to stop the baggage service. He said, "The auto driver is only allowed to pick up and drop passengers, not to run a locker service."

Also read: As Sapphire takes internet by storm, old video of Arijit Singh singing 'Perfect' with Ed Sheeran goes viral, netizens say..., WATCH