Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train update: Crucial section of project to be built soon, will reduce travel time, improve...

T-Series banned from using 'Aashiqui' title by the Delhi High Court after Mukesh Bhatt's complaint

Over 200 residents at Noida's Supertech Eco Village fall sick after..., know what exactly happened

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train update: Crucial section of project to be built soon, will reduce travel time, improve...

As work progresses, this part of the Bullet Train project is expected to bring significant changes to travel in the region

Shivam Verma

Updated : Sep 03, 2024, 01:48 PM IST

Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train update: Crucial section of project to be built soon, will reduce travel time, improve...
The construction of the 135 km elevated section of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train corridor is one of the most challenging aspects of this high-speed rail project. This section stretches from Shilphata to Zaroli village, near the Gujarat-Maharashtra border, and crosses 95 villages and towns within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, including Thane and Palghar districts.

A significant portion of this section, 124 km, will be made up of viaducts and bridges, including 11 steel bridges. The section will also feature seven mountain tunnels. As work progresses, this part of the Bullet Train project is expected to bring significant changes to travel in the region by reducing travel time and improving connectivity.

The alignment of this section will intersect with several key transportation lines, such as Central and Western Railway lines, the Dedicated Freight Corridor, the Mumbai suburban line, and the elevated Mumbai Metro Line 5. 

It will also cross major highways, including National Highway-48 and the Mumbai-Agra National Highway-3.

One of the most challenging tasks is building bridges over four major rivers, including a 460-metre steel bridge over the Ulhas River, which will be the heaviest steel structure in the project, weighing 9,672 metric tons. The longest bridge, spanning 2.32 km, will cross the Vaitarna River.

To minimise environmental impact, special measures are being taken as the alignment passes through ecologically sensitive areas, including the Sanjay Gandhi National Park and the Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary. Notable progress has been made, with geotechnical investigations nearly complete, work on mountain tunnels underway, and foundation work at Boisar and Virar stations already started.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
