In a bid to develop India’s first bullet train route between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, four out of twelve stations have been selected for targeted upgrades under the SMART (Station Area Development) initiative, The Indian Express reported. The stations identified for development are Virar and Thane in Maharashtra, and Sabarmati and Surat in Gujarat.

The SMART plan aims to transform these stations into bustling hubs by integrating them with metro, bus, and taxi services to provide seamless connectivity. This initiative will make it easier for passengers to switch between different modes of transport, reducing travel time, easing traffic congestion, and lowering pollution.

One of the project’s key focuses is on Transit-Oriented Development (TOD). By promoting mixed-use areas around these stations, the plan seeks to create self-sustaining urban ecosystems. These areas will offer a variety of amenities, including offices, hotels, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities, all within easy walking distance. This approach is expected to stimulate local businesses, generate employment, and support the regional economy.

The first phase of development will prioritise commuter infrastructure, such as pickup and drop-off points, parking, and passenger plazas. In the following phase, development will extend to a 500-metre radius around each station, with city master plans updated to support necessary infrastructure improvements.

Over the next decade, development will expand to an 800-metre radius, creating sustainable, livable neighbourhoods around each station. The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) will manage the stations and immediate areas, while city and state authorities will oversee further infrastructure development in the broader vicinity over the next 10 to 20 years.