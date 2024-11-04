The NHSRCL has shared major updates on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor, which will span 508 kilometres

India will soon join the ranks of countries like China and Japan, where people can enjoy bullet train rides. The National High-Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) has shared major updates on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train corridor, which will span 508 kilometres. Out of the 20 bridges needed over rivers along the route, construction on 12 has been completed. The latest bridge, which spans the Kharera River in Navsari district, measures 120 metres and was finished on October 29. Only eight river bridges are left to complete.

Additionally, work has begun on a 21-kilometre tunnel, with seven kilometres of it running underwater. NHSRCL aims to start operating bullet trains in some areas of Gujarat within a few months, driving ongoing construction at full speed.

Once completed, this high-speed corridor will significantly cut travel time between Mumbai and Ahmedabad, reducing the current 6-8 hour journey to just 3 hours. This will ease travel and boost commercial activity between these major business hubs in western India.

NHSRCL also announced that all land acquisition needed in Gujarat, totaling 1,389.5 hectares, was completed by October 21, 2024. Work on all 12 stations is progressing rapidly, and specialised cutting machines are being used for the underwater section of the tunnel.

All nine bridges between Vapi and Surat in South Gujarat are now ready, marking a major milestone in the corridor’s development.