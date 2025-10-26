Mum hires band to wake up wake up her sleeping daughters, netizens says 'mummy se panga nahi'

As the band begins to play, the mother stands nearby, clearly satisfied with her plan.

A woman came up with a unique way to wake up her children, who were refusing to get out of bed; she hired a live band. A video of this hilarious incident has gone viral on social media.

The clip shows local musicians entering the house with drums and trumpets and heading straight to the children's bedroom, where they are still fast asleep under their blankets.

As the band begins to play, the mother stands nearby, clearly satisfied with her plan.

The woman reportedly hired the band to teach her daughters about staying up late. The band was playing loud traditional tunes, but the daughters were visibly shocked and upset when they woke up to the unexpected noise.

Social media users called it hilarious and exaggerated. One user wrote, "This is next-level parenting! The band's dedication is unmatched, and the kids' reactions are priceless. Who needs an alarm clock when there's a full band?" Another user wrote, "This made my morning even better."

Another user quipped, "My mom shouldn't see this video."

