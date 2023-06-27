'Multiverse of madness': Shashi Tharoor's viral photo with Shoaib Akhtar surprises netizens, know why

Shashi Tharoor, Shoaib Akhtar

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor took the internet by storm recently after he shared an image with Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar at the Dubai airport. The photo of the two went viral with many people pointing out the uncanny similarities between them.

Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to share a photo with Shoaib Akhtar as he was returning to Delhi. Shashi Tharoor captioned the photo saying, "On my way back to Delhi via Dubai, was pleasantly surprised when @shoaib100mph said hello. What a smart & engaging young man the tearaway fast bowler is! He has plenty of fans on our side of the border: all the Indians who came up to greet me wanted selfies with him too. Had a good conversation about (inevitably) India, Pakistan & cricket."

Here's the viral photo

After Shashi Tharoor posted the photo, netizens commented on the same to point out how similar they looked. One user wrote, "Faces same to same," while another said, "What in the multiverse of madness is this."

Shashi Tharoor, on Tuesday, after the release of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup India 2023 schedule also pointed out his disappointment about matches not being held in Thiruvananthapuram's #SportsHub.

Taking to his Twitter account, Shashi Tharoor shared the image of the schedule and wrote, "Disappointed to see that Thiruvananthapuram's #SportsHub, hailed by many as the best cricket stadium in India, is missing from the #WorldCup2023 fixture list. Ahmedabad is becoming the new cricket capital of the country, but could a match or two not have been allotted to Kerala?"

