HomeViral

VIRAL

Multitasking level max’: Employee dances at office Diwali party while working, internet reacts

When work and celebration merge, an Indian employee was seen dancing with a laptop in hand at an office Diwali party.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Oct 18, 2025, 06:26 PM IST

Multitasking level max’: Employee dances at office Diwali party while working, internet reacts
Diwali is a festival of lights, sweets, and, apparently, some very unusual multitasking.

Workplaces are often ablaze with decorations, sweets, and small parties where coworkers come together to enjoy the festival of lights. This year, an office celebration caught the internet's attention for an unusual reason.

When work and celebration merge, an Indian employee was seen dancing with a laptop in hand at an office Diwali party.

The video was shared by Vaibhav Chhabra on Instagram with the caption, "There was a lot of office work, there was also a Diwali party at the office."

In the video, other employees are seen dancing and enjoying the Diwali party, while one employee joins in, dancing with a laptop in hand, while also keeping an eye on his work.

The video quickly went viral, with people sharing their thoughts about the struggle to balance office work and festivities.

 

 

Social media reactions:

Instagram users immediately noticed this unusual sight. Many humorous messages were included, such as "We're the technical team, please meet us now" and "This guy is dancing despite the deadline."

One user commented, "What a perfect scene. Sir, the laptop accidentally broke, now work will stop."

Another user sarcastically remarked, "Those who work also work."

A third user commented, "A worker always carries his tools with him; the owner can call for work at any time."

Another user commented, "What my mother meant was that those who study can study anywhere."

