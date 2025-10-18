Nobel Prize: Why Alfred Nobel did not include mathematics in his list of awards
Defence minister Rajnath Singh flags of first batch of BrahMos missiles, says 'Lucknow unit turnover to touch Rs 30000000000...'
China Eastern Airlines to resume flights between Delhi, Shanghai from..., check routes, timings and more
Rohit Sharma breaks silence on ODI World Cup 2027 plans amid future speculation
When will India receive 'good news' on tariffs? Commerce minister Piyush Goyal says, 'Have said many times...'
Happy Chhoti Diwali 2025: 25+ best wishes, messages, quotes to share on festival of lights with your loved ones
BIG BLOW to NDA in Bihar, Chirag Paswan's LJP(RV) candidate Seema Singh's nomination from Marhaura rejected ahead of elections due to...
Dhanteras 2025 shubh muhurat: Date, puja timings, city-wise timings, significance and more
This small country, about size of Delhi, is becoming space giant; here's how
Multitasking level max’: Employee dances at office Diwali party while working, internet reacts
VIRAL
When work and celebration merge, an Indian employee was seen dancing with a laptop in hand at an office Diwali party.
Diwali is a festival of lights, sweets, and, apparently, some very unusual multitasking.
Workplaces are often ablaze with decorations, sweets, and small parties where coworkers come together to enjoy the festival of lights. This year, an office celebration caught the internet's attention for an unusual reason.
When work and celebration merge, an Indian employee was seen dancing with a laptop in hand at an office Diwali party.
The video was shared by Vaibhav Chhabra on Instagram with the caption, "There was a lot of office work, there was also a Diwali party at the office."
In the video, other employees are seen dancing and enjoying the Diwali party, while one employee joins in, dancing with a laptop in hand, while also keeping an eye on his work.
The video quickly went viral, with people sharing their thoughts about the struggle to balance office work and festivities.
Instagram users immediately noticed this unusual sight. Many humorous messages were included, such as "We're the technical team, please meet us now" and "This guy is dancing despite the deadline."
One user commented, "What a perfect scene. Sir, the laptop accidentally broke, now work will stop."
Another user sarcastically remarked, "Those who work also work."
A third user commented, "A worker always carries his tools with him; the owner can call for work at any time."
Another user commented, "What my mother meant was that those who study can study anywhere."
Also read: Women singing Travis Scott’s ‘Fein’ during Kirtan ahead of his India tour goes viral