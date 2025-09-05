Isha Ambani visits Lalbaugcha Raja with twins Krishna, Aadiya to offer prayers, watch

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Marathi actor Ashish Warang, who worked in Drishyam, Mardaani, Sooryavanshi, Simmba, passes away at 55

Bad news for Gautam Adani as his company loses bid for acquisition of debt-ridden JAL to...

Deepika Padukone Making History: 5 times she became first Indian to achieve global milestones

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann severely ill with fever, digestion-related issues, hospitalised

ICC announces cheapest-ever tickets for Women's ODI World Cup, prices as low as Rs...

Pitru Paksha 2025: Start and end dates of Shraddha, significance, and rituals for honoring ancestrors

Delhi woman quits her govt job, explains decision in viral video: 'No longer...'

India's BIG statement days after Trump's 50 per cent tariffs took effect, says, 'Undoubtedly, will continue to...'

Shah Rukh Khan once told he cleared this tough exam, when shared results with mother, she said...

Cristiano Ronaldo to Kim Kardashian: Top 10 most followed celebrities on Instagram

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Marathi actor Ashish Warang, who worked in Drishyam, Mardaani, Sooryavanshi, Simmba, passes away at 55

Marathi actor Ashish Warang passes away at 55

Bad news for Gautam Adani as his company loses bid for acquisition of debt-ridden JAL to...

Bad news for Gautam Adani as his company loses bid for acquisition of debt-ridde

Deepika Padukone Making History: 5 times she became first Indian to achieve global milestones

Deepika Padukone Making History: 5 times she became first Indian to achieve glob

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more

Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more

HomeViral

VIRAL

Isha Ambani visits Lalbaugcha Raja with twins Krishna, Aadiya to offer prayers, watch

Isha Ambani visited the Lalbaugcha Raja along with her twins, Krishna and Aadiya, to offer prayers.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 05, 2025, 09:08 PM IST

Isha Ambani visits Lalbaugcha Raja with twins Krishna, Aadiya to offer prayers, watch
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the biggest festivals in Mumbai, and like every year, thousands of devotees visit the famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal to seek blessings. This year, Reliance Industries’ non-executive director Isha Ambani also visited the pandal along with her twins, Krishna and Aadiya, to offer prayers.

Isha Ambani chose a blue silk kurta set for the occasion. The outfit had subtle embroidery and a matching dupatta that added to the festive look. She kept her appearance simple yet elegant, with her hair neatly tied back and minimal makeup. Her traditional outfit was perfect for the spiritual setting and reflected grace and poise.

The highlight of the visit was also her twins, who looked adorable in festive attire. Krishna, her son, and Aadiya, her daughter, were twinning in pink ethnic outfits. Their cute traditional looks made the family’s appearance even more special. Many people at the pandal admired the children’s outfits and their excitement during the darshan.

Watch the video here:

 

 

During the visit, Isha Ambani and her family offered prayers to Lord Ganesha and took blessings for the auspicious festival. She was welcomed warmly by the organisers, and the family was seen receiving prasad after the darshan.

Also read: Total Lunar Eclipse on September 7 in India: Expert shares do’s and don’ts for inauspicious day

 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Teachers' Day 2025: Who was world's first teacher? All you need to know
Teachers' Day 2025: Who was world's first teacher? All you need to know
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz: When and where to watch US Open 2025 semi-final live in India?
Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz: When and where to watch US Open 2025 semi-fina
Elli AvrRam mourns grandmother’s death, shares emotional tribute: ‘She had the...'
Elli AvrRam mourns grandmother’s death, shares emotional tribute: ‘She had...'
Eid-e-Milad Holiday: Are banks and stock market closed on September 5? Check here
Eid-e-Milad Holiday: Are banks and stock market closed on September 5? Check her
Who is Amit Mehta? Indian origin judge whose landmark ruling forced Google to share search results details with rivals
Who is Amit Mehta? Indian origin judge whose landmark ruling forced Google to sh
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and fashion icon with her own Rs 1740000000 empire
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, who is a powerhouse entrepreneur and
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE