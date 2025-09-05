Isha Ambani visits Lalbaugcha Raja with twins Krishna, Aadiya to offer prayers, watch

Isha Ambani visited the Lalbaugcha Raja along with her twins, Krishna and Aadiya, to offer prayers.

Ganesh Chaturthi is one of the biggest festivals in Mumbai, and like every year, thousands of devotees visit the famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal to seek blessings. This year, Reliance Industries’ non-executive director Isha Ambani also visited the pandal along with her twins, Krishna and Aadiya, to offer prayers.

Isha Ambani chose a blue silk kurta set for the occasion. The outfit had subtle embroidery and a matching dupatta that added to the festive look. She kept her appearance simple yet elegant, with her hair neatly tied back and minimal makeup. Her traditional outfit was perfect for the spiritual setting and reflected grace and poise.

The highlight of the visit was also her twins, who looked adorable in festive attire. Krishna, her son, and Aadiya, her daughter, were twinning in pink ethnic outfits. Their cute traditional looks made the family’s appearance even more special. Many people at the pandal admired the children’s outfits and their excitement during the darshan.

During the visit, Isha Ambani and her family offered prayers to Lord Ganesha and took blessings for the auspicious festival. She was welcomed warmly by the organisers, and the family was seen receiving prasad after the darshan.

