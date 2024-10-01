Twitter
Mukesh-Nita Ambani family and their educational qualifications

The Ambani family members have pursued prestigious academic paths, combining their education with leadership roles in business, philanthropy, and the arts.

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Oct 01, 2024, 11:17 PM IST

Mukesh-Nita Ambani family and their educational qualifications
Mukesh Ambani and family
The Ambani family, known for its immense wealth and significant influence in India’s business world, has seen its members excel not only in business but also academically. From the older generation to the younger ones, each family member has pursued education at top institutions in India and abroad. Let’s take a closer look at their academic journeys.

Mukesh Ambani
Mukesh Ambani, the head of Reliance Industries Limited, has a strong academic background that laid the foundation for his success in the business world. He completed his early education at Hill Grange High School in Mumbai. For higher studies, he attended St. Xavier’s College in Mumbai. Mukesh then pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Mumbai. To further his education, he went to Stanford University in the United States, where he enrolled for an MBA. Although he didn’t complete his MBA, his time at Stanford contributed significantly to shaping his approach to business. Today, Mukesh Ambani is one of the most successful business leaders globally, turning Reliance Industries into a massive conglomerate.

Nita Ambani
Nita Ambani, the wife of Mukesh Ambani, has made remarkable contributions to philanthropy and education. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce from Narsee Monjee College of Commerce & Economics in Mumbai. Alongside her academic achievements, Nita is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer, which reflects her passion for Indian arts and culture. Through her work, she has also been involved in promoting various charitable initiatives, particularly in education, healthcare, and sports.

Akash Ambani
Akash Ambani, the eldest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, has received his education both in India and the United States. He attended Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai for his schooling. For his undergraduate studies, Akash went to Brown University in the U.S., where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Economics. His education has prepared him to take on leadership roles within the family business, and he is actively involved in Reliance’s telecom and digital ventures.

Isha Ambani
Isha Ambani, the twin sister of Akash Ambani, has followed a similar path academically. Like Akash, she also attended Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. Isha then pursued higher education at Yale University in the United States, where she studied Psychology and South Asian Studies. Later, she earned an MBA from Stanford University, making her well-equipped for her roles in the family business and her personal ventures.

Anant Ambani
Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, also studied at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai before moving to the United States for his higher education. He, too, attended Brown University, following in the footsteps of his elder brother Akash. Anant has been involved in various initiatives within the Reliance group, and his education has provided him with the skills to take on future responsibilities.

Shloka Mehta
Shloka Mehta, the wife of Akash Ambani, brings her academic achievements to the family as well. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Anthropology from Princeton University in the U.S. and a law degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science. Shloka is known for her work in philanthropy and education, making valuable contributions to the Ambani family’s initiatives.

Anand Piramal
Anand Piramal, the husband of Isha Ambani, has a strong academic background too. Like Shloka, he earned an undergraduate degree in Anthropology from Princeton University. Anand also pursued a law degree from the London School of Economics and Political Science. His education complements his role in the Piramal Group, where he is involved in various business ventures.

Radhika Merchant
Radhika Merchant, who is associated with the Ambani family through her relationship with Anant Ambani, has pursued a diverse academic path. She completed her schooling at Cathedral and John Connon School and École Mondiale World School in Mumbai. Radhika then studied Politics and Economics at New York University. Alongside her academic achievements, she is a trained Bharatnatyam dancer, showcasing her talent in the arts as well.

The Ambani family’s educational achievements reflect their commitment to academic excellence, which complements their success in business and philanthropy. Each member has brought their unique academic experiences to the table, contributing to the growth and diversification of Reliance Industries and other ventures.

