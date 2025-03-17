VIRAL
Billionaire Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani marked their 40th wedding anniversary earlier this month with a special themed cake.
In a video shared on Instagram, Bunty Mahajan, who runs the popular Mumbai bakery Deliciae, unveiled her "lavish creation" for the Ambanis.
The six-tier cake draws inspiration from Vantara -- an animal conservation and rehabilitation centre set up by the Reliance Foundation in Jamnagar, Gujarat.
The cake features gold-coloured figurines of various animals, including elephants, lions, zebras, giraffes, and crocodiles. The middle layer of the cake has an embossed M and N, referring to the Ambanis' initials.
"Happy Anniversary, Dear Nita and Mukesh," reads a sign atop the cake.
The cake weighs over 30 kilograms, Mahajan revealed in the clip, adding that she received much praise from the Ambanis for her culinary creation.
Nita and Mukesh Ambani had gotten married on March 8 in 1985.
Mukesh, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, is Asia's richest person and one of the wealthiest in the world. Nita heads the Reliance Foundation, the company's philanthropic arm. She also oversees the Dhirubhai Ambani International School, one of the top-ranked schools across the globe.
