Ahead of Diwali on October 20, THIS state bans manufacturing, sale, bursting of firecrackers
India vs England Women's World Cup 2025 Live Streaming: When and where to watch IND-W vs ENG-W live on TV and online?
Brave Indian army soldier revives 8-month-old infant, who stopped breathing on Dibrugarh-bound Rajdhani Express, Army honours 'Exemplifying courage...'
Pakistani minister Khawaja Asif again links India with Afghanistan conflict: 'Rulers of Kabul in...'
Women singing Travis Scott’s ‘Fein’ during Kirtan ahead of his India tour goes viral
'Crucial for...': Rajnath Singh's BIG statement amid Chinese control over rare earth minerals
'I won’t lie...': Suryakumar Yadav opens up on fear of losing India's T20I captaincy to Shubman Gill
Mukesh Ambnai, Nita Ambani’s heartwarming Diwali wish to child wins hearts online: 'Come beta...'
EUFF 2025: The Missile, Memory Lane, Matters of the Heart, 28 best European films to be screened at 30th edition of film festival, will be held in..
'Raj Kapoor sat near my foot, offered me..': This actress REJECTED legendary showman's film, her reason will leave you shocked, she was nani of..
VIRAL
Although the child's face is not visible in the video, the moment has resonated with viewers for its simplicity and warmth.
As Diwali celebrations approach, a short clip of Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani, is going viral on Instagram, spreading the festive spirit across social media. Shared by an Ambani fan page, the video shows the couple attending an event with their son, Anant Ambani. In the clip, Nita Ambani greets a child with "Happy Diwali," to which the child responds in kind. Mukesh Ambani then approaches the child and lovingly says, "Come, come, son, Happy Diwali to you."
Although the child's face is not visible in the video, the moment has resonated with viewers for its simplicity and warmth. The caption of the video reads, "Mukesh Sir and Nita Ma'am wishing this little one a Happy Diwali."
One user wrote, 'Happy Diwali to you and your family.' Another user said, 'How cute this is' A third user commented, 'How humble they are'
Also read: 42-year-old woman found alive after being locked in childhood room for almost 30 years