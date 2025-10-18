Mukesh Ambnai, Nita Ambani’s heartwarming Diwali wish to child wins hearts online: 'Come beta...'

Although the child's face is not visible in the video, the moment has resonated with viewers for its simplicity and warmth.

As Diwali celebrations approach, a short clip of Mukesh Ambani and his wife, Nita Ambani, is going viral on Instagram, spreading the festive spirit across social media. Shared by an Ambani fan page, the video shows the couple attending an event with their son, Anant Ambani. In the clip, Nita Ambani greets a child with "Happy Diwali," to which the child responds in kind. Mukesh Ambani then approaches the child and lovingly says, "Come, come, son, Happy Diwali to you."

Although the child's face is not visible in the video, the moment has resonated with viewers for its simplicity and warmth. The caption of the video reads, "Mukesh Sir and Nita Ma'am wishing this little one a Happy Diwali."

Watch the video here:

Social media reactions:

One user wrote, 'Happy Diwali to you and your family.' Another user said, 'How cute this is' A third user commented, 'How humble they are'

Also read: 42-year-old woman found alive after being locked in childhood room for almost 30 years