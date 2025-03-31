Reports suggest Anant Ambani is completing a journey of 20 kilometers every day.

Anant Ambani Padyatra: Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh Ambani, has often been in the news for several reasons. Anant leads the energy business of Reliance Industries, India's most valuable firm. The 29-year-old has grabbed the headlines due to his walk from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish temple, a 140 km distance. Reports suggest he is completing a journey of 20 kilometers every day. Anant started walking on Friday morning at 3.45 am in a special muhurat. He reportedly walks at night to avoid traffic and to avoid inconvenience to the common people. Several viral videos show Anant walking while chanting God's name. Check out the video here:

In the viral videos, Anant Ambani is seen surrounded by his security personnel. Reports suggest that Anant has started this journey to fulfil some vow. However, no official statement has come from the Ambani family yet. Anant is set to celebrate his 30th birthday on April 10. He is likely to celebrate his birthday in the Dwarka temple. Anant married Radhika Merchant last year in July. The pre-wedding ceremony was held in Jamnagar. His father and Reliance Industries chairman is the country's richest businessman, with a net worth of USD 95.9 billion. Recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Anant Ambani's Vantara, a large-scale animal rescue, rehabilitation, and conservation center in Jamnagar. It was Anant who took the PM on a tour of this complex.

