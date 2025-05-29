Earlier today, he visited the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, and was warmly greeted.

Akash Ambani, son of Mukesh Ambani and chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited (RJIL), visited and offered prayers at the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam on Thursday. The visuals showed Akash wearing a garland and with a red auspicious cloth wrapped around his shoulders. Akash could also be seen meeting the priests and being warmly greeted. He performed a puja following the rituals along with a priest at the temple.

His visit comes ahead of his IPL team Mumbai Indians' match against the Gujarat Titans (GT). The match is scheduled to take place in New Chandigarh on Friday, May 30. Earlier in the day, he visited the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha, and was warmly greeted. He offered his prayers with all rituals and devotion. On his visit, the Jagannath Puri temple priest said, "His darshan was scheduled for yesterday, but due to a problem, it was postponed. He arrived today for darshan at Jagannath's temple at 1:30 PM. Visiting Jagannath's temple is of great importance. Since today is Wednesday, he arrived late for darshan, yet it was God's blessing that he could come, even if delayed. He was overjoyed to see Lord Jagannath for the first time"

He added, "After his darshan, he donated a temple to Lord Jagannath, presenting it to the PRO. We know he visited Jagannath and likely donated a significant amount, though the exact sum is not known, and we with be informed by temple authorities. His mother also donated a temple to Jagannath, a tradition of temple donations passed down through generations."

VIDEO | Reliance Jio chairperson Akash Ambani offers prayers at Maa Kamakhya Temple in Assam's Guwahati.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/bpm3riMFOs — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 29, 2025

Akash Ambani recently spoke at the Mumbai Tech Week 2025 at the Jio World Centre and stressed the importance of AI in India's future. He said that Al will be the key driver of India's economic growth, helping the country achieve a 10 per cent or double-digit growth rate in the coming years.

READ | Anil Ambani's former company's net profit rises to Rs 3150000000, months after being sold to...

(With inputs from ANI)