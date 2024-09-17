Viral
Jio users report network outage across country, confirms Downdetector
Reliance Jio users across India experienced a network outage on Tuesday (September 17), with complaints flooding social media platforms. According to Downdetector, a tracking website, reports of issues surged sharply at noon, with 68% of the complaints related to "No Signal", 18% about mobile internet, and 14% regarding JioFibre.
Notably, other telecom networks like Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and BSNL appeared to be functioning normally, as per Downdetector's data ¹. The outage reports skyrocketed to 10,367 by 12:18 pm, a significant jump from 653 reports at 11:13 am and just seven reports at 10:13 am.
Affected Locations
Some of the cities with the most reports of Jio outages include:
- Bengaluru
- Mumbai
- Chennai
- Delhi
- Pune
- Kolkata
- Hyderabad
- Ahmedabad
These cities have seen a significant number of users reporting issues with their Jio network.