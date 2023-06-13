Mukesh Ambani’s would-be ‘bahu’, Anant Ambani’s fiancé Radhika Merchant spotted flaunting huge diamond ring, viral pics

Mukesh Ambani’s would-be sister-in-law and Anant Ambani’s fiancé Radhika Merchant is loved for her superb fashion choices. Radhika Merchant makes it a point to set stunning goals every time she steps out in public.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani, who is the younger son of Mukesh Ambani, got engaged on January 19, 2023. Since then, millions of people are waiting for the wedding of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani. On June 11, Radhika Merchant, who is the daughter of billionaire businessman Viren Merchant, was spotted in Mumbai flaunting her super expensive diamond ring.

Radhika Merchant was papped while she was boarding her car. She was looking stunning in a white dress with a bodice fitting. Radhika Merchant preferred for minimal makeup and kept her hair open. According to reports, Radhika Merchant was wearing the diamond ring given to her by Anant Ambani during their engagement.

For her latest outing, Radhika Merchant wore Canvas embroidered Tropicalia Dway mules sandals from Christian Dior. The sandals are worth Rs. 56,585.

When Radhika Merchant celebrated Anant Ambani's birthday

Anant Ambani celebrated his 28th birthday on April 10, 2023 in Dubai with Radhika Merchant and some of his close friends. Radhika Merchant wore a silver-hued foil t-shirt for the big occasion.