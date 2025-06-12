Despite being the wife of Reliance Industries' future head honcho, Nita Ambani was committed to her job as a teacher at the Sunflower Nursery School. In one of their rare interviews together, Nita Ambani once told Simi Garewal how her first salary as a nursery teacher was only Rs 800.

Mukesh Ambani's wife, Nita Ambani, who has a net worth of $110 billion (over Rs 9 lakh crore), is one of the richest women in the world. Nita Ambani has been married to Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani since 1985. The duo, one of the most loved couples in India, only had a courtship of three weeks before they tied the knot, but there was one condition that Nita Ambani put forth before she agreed to marry the businessman. She wanted to keep working as a school teacher after she got married.

Despite being the wife of Reliance Industries' future head honcho, Nita Ambani was committed to her job as a teacher at the Sunflower Nursery School. In one of their rare interviews together, Nita Ambani once told Simi Garewal how her first salary as a nursery teacher was only Rs 800. While Mukesh Ambani is the son of Reliance founder Dhirubhai Ambani, Nita Ambani comes from a humble Gujarati family. Nita Ambani's father was a senior executive at the Birla Group.

When Nita Ambani married Mukesh Ambani, one of the most successful businessmen, she recalled how some people laughed at her for continuing to work, but she did it as it gave her peace and satisfaction.

In their joint interview with Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Mukesh Ambani playfully mentioned how it was Nita Ambani's salary that often paid for their dinners in those early days. "And all that salary was mine. It paid for all our dinners," Mukesh Ambani said, remembering the old days.

Today, Nita Ambani is the owner of the Mumbai Indians IPL team and founder of the Dhirubhai Ambani International School and the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai.

