Nita Ambani, wife of the Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, is one of the richest women in the world. Nita Ambani not only possesses some of the most expensive jewelry pieces ever made but is also the proud owner of many intricate and priceless Royal jewels. One of Nita Ambani's photos is currently going viral on social media, which is from her appearance at the Miss World 2024 beauty pageant in March 2024. In the photos, Nita Ambani is dressed exquisitely in a black Banarasi handloom saree with intricate work; however, what has caught people's attention is the priceless piece of jewelry that she wore along with it.

To complement her outfit, Nita Ambani wore a Kalgi as a Bajubandh (armlet). For the unversed, the antique ornament is reportedly worth over Rs 200 crores and is owned by Nita Ambani. What is more special about this ornament is that it once belonged to none other than Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan.

Kalgi, which is a turban ornament belonging to Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan, is a historic piece of jewelry made of gold and studded with diamonds, rubies, and spinels, all set in the classic Pachhikakaam style. The Kalgi is 13.7 cm high and 19.8 cm wide.

Nita Ambani's Kalgi again grabbed headlines just last year after her youngest son, Anant Ambani, also wore it as a Bajubandh during his wedding festivities with Radhika Merchant. For his special day, Anant Ambani chose to wear a significant piece of his mother, Nita Ambani's jewelry. Along with the Kalgi, Anant Ambani wore an embroidered jacket made up of gold, while Radhika Merchant complemented him, dressed in an equally stunning lehenga embedded with diamonds.

